CEF Group, an organisation dedicated to waste management, has partnered with Halman-Aldubi Group (an Israeli company with expertise in finance, energy, climate, and technology management solutions) to convert slaughterhouse waste into protein-rich food for fish.

A media statement said this partnership between CEF Group and Halman-Aldubi Group will ensure slaughterhouse waste management implementation in India in alignment with the commitment of India and Israel towards sustainability and innovation.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to provide a valuable and eco-friendly solution for the utilization of slaughterhouse waste, it said.

Committed to global challenges

Quoting Maninder Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CEF Group, a statement said: “The collaboration between CEF Group and Halman-Aldubi Group signifies our joint commitment to addressing global challenges in waste management, environmental sustainability, and the production of high-quality fish feed.”

If slaughterhouse waste is not managed properly, it can have detrimental effects on the environment leading to soil contamination, water pollution, foul odour, air pollution and disease transmission, ultimately affecting industry growth. Therefore, CEF Group is bringing forth this joint initiative to handle and manage slaughterhouse waste responsibly and mitigate these environmental and health concerns, Singh said.

The statement said Halman-Aldubi Group will ensure that the converted fish feed meets the nutritional requirements for optimal growth and health of fish. One notable aspect of this collaboration is the advanced technology employed in the conversion process.

Rony Halman, Chairman, Halman-Aldubi Group, said: “This pioneering technology uses a steam process to sterilise the input feed while guaranteeing a process free from burning or pollution. Moreover, the plant design optimisation allows for the establishment of a 60-tonne-per-day input feed plant in just 300-metre square of space.

The plant can be set up within slaughterhouses, maximising efficiency and convenience. This slaughterhouse waste can be utilised for various processes like anaerobic digestion, enzymatic hydrolysis, rendering, insect bioconversion, microbial fermentation and algae cultivation. From waste reduction, recycling resource conservation and reduced harmful impact on the environment to enhanced fish health and nutrition and cost-effective and sustainable feed production, this initiative can bring a groundbreaking change.”

CEF Group and Halman-Aldubi Group have also worked out possibilities to export the outcome products to foreign developed countries, ensuring export-quality materials. This not only contributes to waste reduction and resource conservation but also creates economic opportunities and fosters international collaboration, the statement added.

