CEF Group, an energy solutions company, will start processing 70,000 tonnes of lake waste such as weeds and lilies from Dal Lake in Srinagar from August.

A media statement said the waste will be treated and processed at the upcoming CEF plant in Srinagar to produce around 24,000 tonnes of organic manure annually.

Quoting Maninder Singh Nayyar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CEF Group, it said the thousands of tonnes of waste generated every year from Dal Lake is a source of pollution and poses a problem for locals.

“We are aiming to resolve this problem at the root. We have the technology, expertise and experience of converting this extracted waste into 24,000 tonnes of organic manure annually,” he said.

Yield boost

The manure produced from Dal Lake waste will be made available to local farmers’ , which will serve to boost their yield and promote organic farming in the region.

The media statement said farmers of Kashmir currently pay huge sums for organic manure supplied from states such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, owing to high transportation costs.

The CEF project will help supply organic manure at reasonable prices. In addition, the waste processing plant will generate employment for local people. This project will elevate organic farming in the region and help replace chemical fertilisers, Nayyar said in the statement.

Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Vice-Chairman of Dal Lake Authority, said: “Lake waste has been a long-time problem, and we are glad that CEF Group and NAFED in collaboration are providing sustainable solutions. In addition to waste processing, organic manure will be produced in the state itself, which will benefit local farmers and communities financially. Local employment by the company will aid the earnings of the area’s local people. We hope to take this collaboration to a greater height so that rising climate change concerns are addressed.”

Kamlendra Srivastava, Executive Director of NAFED, said: “We need to increase such collaborations and innovative solutions to achieve our climate change goals and promote green growth in the country. We believe that the Dal Lake waste processing plant will inspire other states to incorporate such partnerships and promote environmentally sustainable solutions for waste management.”

