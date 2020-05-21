Centre allows use of drones to control locusts

From the land of fashion and films to the heartland of American technology
The Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography was my steed of choice for the trip from LA to San Francisco
As locust swarms make inroads into the interiors of Rajasthan, Punjab and even parts of Madhya Pradesh, the Centre on Thursday allowed the conditional use of remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS), better known as drones, for spraying pesticides to curb the dreaded pest.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued an order granting ‘conditional exemption’ for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare to carry out the anti-locust operations. The Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage (DPPQS), Faridabad, under the Agriculture Ministry has been made the nodal agency for the anti-locust operations.
DPPQS may operate its own RPAs or engage third party service providers. The conditional exemption will be limited to the drones deployed by the nodal agency for aerial surveillance, aerial photography, public announcement and spraying of anti-locust pesticides. Also, the exemption shall be limited to battery operated rotary-wing RPAs only. Use of any other type of RPAs is strictly prohibited, it said.
Each operation of RPA has to be carried out under the supervision and control of the nodal agency. The nodal agency has to upload details of every RPA flight including details of pesticide, sprayed quantity and area covered among others on DGCA’s Digital Sky Platform, it said.
The government’s move to allow the use of drones to control the spread of locusts assumes significance as the pests are seen taking new flight path to the non-scheduled desert areas, threatening vegetation and summer crops in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, said Bhagirath Chaudhary, Director, South Asia Biotechnology Centre.
“Spraying of pesticides using drones is considered highly effective over traditional methods such as tractor mounted spray and fire brigade among others, as it can help kill the swarm of pests in resting position. Also, the government should look at using safer chemical molecules such as Deltamethrin over the widely used Melathion,” he added.
Per the Agriculture Ministry, the scheduled area for locust in the country is spread across 2.05 lakh sq km, mainly in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana. In Rajasthan alone, the locust area is estimated at 1.79 lakh sq km. According to the latest locust bulletin by the Ministry, in the first fortnight of May, the immature adult groups/swarms were observed at Barmer, Jodhpur, Phalodi, Bikaner, Nagaur and Ganganagar in about 342 locations.
The spot control operations were undertaken at 213 spots, covering 21,675 hectares. The Food and Agriculture Organisation in its update on May 13 highlighted the risk of swarms migrating to the summer breeding areas on both sides of Indo-Pak border from breeding areas in Baluchistan and the Indus Valley.
According to Anup Sharma, Convenor, Aviation Technology Forum of India, drone technology should be leveraged to address the twin challenges of food security and climate change in the agriculture sector.
“Necessary exemption should be granted to government agricultural departments from NPNT and digital sky restrictions for drone operations. Additionally, the responsibility to ensure compliance with mandated safety and security provisions of the drone policy by drone service providers should rests on the government agencies that are engaging their services,” he said.
The Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography was my steed of choice for the trip from LA to San Francisco
Tom Flack recalls special moments with the former Ford CEO
Tom Flack, Chief Purchasing Officer, says it is important for suppliers to reinvent themselves after this ...
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
Soon, the scheme’s coverage may be extended to all districts against the existing applicability in notified ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But a few funds still have sizeable liabilities
Domestic, rather than export market could be key driver going forward
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...