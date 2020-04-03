Agri Business

Centre asks States to ensure smooth harvesting, sowing operations

Press Trust of India New Delhi | Updated on April 03, 2020 Published on April 03, 2020

Ajay Bhalla, Union Home Secretary

The Union government on Friday asked states and union territories to ensure smooth harvesting and sowing operations, saying agricultural activities were exempted from the 21-day lockdown enforced to combat coronavirus.

In a communication to all States and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, said the farming operations by farmers, farmworkers and procurement of agricultural productions are exempted from the nationwide lockdown.

Bhalla said the Home Ministry had allowed agricultural operations, keeping in view the harvesting and sowing season.

He said though exceptions have been allowed for farming operations by farmers and farmworkers, procurement of agricultural productions, operation of mandis, movement of harvesting and sowing related machinery and others.., etc. However, as per information received, these exceptions have not percolated down at the field level.

“With a view to ensuring smooth harvesting and sowing operations, while maintaining social distancing, it is requested that the exceptions allowed for agriculture sector must be communicated to all field agencies,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Published on April 03, 2020
coronavirus
agriculture
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Call to exempt sales and service of farm equipment from lockdown