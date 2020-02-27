Centre forms panel to create standardised database of farmers

In order to create a comprehensive centralised database to effectively provide intervention for farmer welfare and support schemes, the government has constituted a committee, which would recommend the authorities to build an inclusive database of farmers, informed a top official here.

As per the government estimate, there are about 14.5 crore farmers in the country, whereas only about 9 crore are identified for want of consolidated database of farmers.

Underlining the challenges involved in collating a database of farmers, Ashok Dalwai, Chairman of Committee on Doubling Farmers’ Income, stated that there has not been a centralised database of farmers due to multiple issues such as lack of standardisation.

“We have constituted a committee to tell us how this database can be built. This exercise has already been launched and we will soon have a standardised database,” said Dalwai in a discussion on ‘What more needs to be done to make doubling farmers’ income a reality by 2022’ at the BusinessLine Agri Summit here on Thursday.

Adding further he stated, “We are looking at different approaches in building this database. There are existing database in other government systems. We are trying to use an algorithm under which we can pool-in for one database. For wider coverage of farmers under one standardised database, we will need to operate at a village panchayat level; we will have to enable farmers to get their name on it.”