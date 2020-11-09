Centre gives green signal to 21 cold chain infrastructure projects

The government has approved 29 projects under schemes for integrated cold chain and value addition and creation of backward and forward linkages (BFL).

According to the official statement, Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) meeting chaired by Union Minister for Food Processing Narendra Singh Tomar has approved 21 projects, leveraging investments worth ₹443 crore supported with a grant of ₹189 crore under the Scheme for Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition have been approved.

Eight additional projects leveraging investment worth ₹62 crore with grants of ₹15 crore under the BFL Scheme were also approved in separate meeting chaired by the Union Minister, the statement added. Tomar said that these projects would benefit farmers and consumers and urged officers to expedite the implementation of the approved projects.

Job opportunities

“The 21 projects, approved under the Scheme for Cold Chain and Value addition infrastructure, are likely to generate employment for nearly 12,600 people and benefit 2,00,592 farmers. These projects are spread across Andhra, Gujarat, HP, J&K, Kerala, Nagaland, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhan, and Uttar Pradesh,” the statement added.

The objective of the scheme is to reduce post-harvest losses of horticulture & non-horticulture produce and providing remunerative price to farmers.

“Eight projects approved in another meeting are likely to generate employment for nearly 2,500 people,” the statement added.

The objective of the BFL scheme is to provide effective and seamless backward and forward integration for the processed food industry by plugging the gaps in the supply chain in terms of availability of raw material and linkages with the market, the Ministry stated.