Centre targets 291 mt foodgrains in 2019-20

Buoyed by good rains received across the country, the government has set a foodgrain target of 291.1 million tonnes for 2019-20. In comparison, India's foodgrains output in 2018-19 is projected to be 284.95 mt, according to the 4th advance crop production estimates for the year.

Both kharif and rabi crop yields are expected to be very good this year, thanks bountiful rains received during the curent monsoon season," said Parshottam Rupala, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare while talking at the national conference to launch rabi campaign here on Friday.

Later briefing the media on the sidelines, Agricultural Commissioner S K Malhotra said "We are all set to better foodgrains output. Even though floods have affected 12 States, the adverse impact is limited to smaller areas in most States."

"Water levels in as many as 97 reservoirs are more than 80 per cent. This will ensure we have an excellent rabi crop this year," Malhotra said.

As per the targets set, projected production of coarse cereals would be 48.3 mt as against expected 42.95 mt in 2018-19 and that of pulses 26.30 mt (23.40 mt in 2018-19). The targets for rice and wheat retained at 116 mt (116.42 mt) and 100.5 mt (102.19 mt) respectively.