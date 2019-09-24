Cereals Prices

as on : 24-09-2019 05:09:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Lucknow(UP)37.0023.33446.001775180020.34
Agra(UP)31.003.331375.001850188010.12
Aligarh(UP)25.00251298.001880189011.90
Barhaj(UP)22.00-4.35545.0017901780-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-501030.001890190032.63
Rura(UP)19.5056551.201700170021.00
Sri Madhopur(Raj)12.1072.861145.101650170011.41
Mathura(UP)6.00-33.3366.501860188024.00
Gazipur(UP)6.0020279.50179017909.82
Saharanpur(UP)6.00100128.00189018907.39
Fatehabad(UP)5.20-65.79412.801720172014.67
Kasganj(UP)5.0025204.401870187012.65
Ballia(UP)4.00-95.56154.50177018601.14
Samsabad(UP)4.00-60163.001850185013.85
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-30787.901750170017.45
Etawah(UP)3.00-2569.301870188028.08
Achnera(UP)2.90-3.33131.001840184019.48
Karvi(UP)2.80NC68.701685168516.21
Konch(UP)2.50-58.338.5015501550-
Sandila(UP)2.50-2.501710--
Kopaganj(UP)2.40-7.6965.101825183510.61
Kota(Raj)2.00-63.6426.001735173530.45
Charra(UP)2.00NC28.501860188518.47
Shikohabad(UP)2.0010066.50180019001.12
Sehjanwa(UP)2.00NC89.4015001500-6.25
Azamgarh(UP)1.502577.401815182511.69
Allahabad(UP)1.00-7582.60180018307.46
Meerut(UP)1.00-71.4311.701910189012.35
Faizabad(UP)0.80NC13.401870188012.65
HybridCumbu
Mumbai(Mah)179.0022.61898.003800380031.03
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)31.20-31.202350-42.42
Bangalore(Kar)31.00-11.43256.003500350045.83
Haveri(Kar)30.00-2570.0025501800-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00-16.67560.0021602250-
Vikkiravandi(TN)20.0042.86657.60153021706.55
Pratappur(Cht)10.00NC30.0010001000-
Ulhasnagar(Mah)10.0011.11172.00290026503.57
Manalurpet(TN)7.60985.7119.601433200122.37
Rajkot(Guj)7.00-17.65253.0027753000-13.28
Tindivanam(TN)6.0050010.201759215319.74
Singroli(MP)5.00-90.38311.9015001500-
Partur(Mah)5.00-5.002301-32.62
Akola(Mah)3.002007.0023502250119.63
Aurangabad(Mah)3.00-3.002100-23.53
Beed(Mah)3.00-3.003000--
Dudhani(Mah)2.00NC5.0027002750-
Visnagar(Guj)1.20-1.202025--50.15
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC9.0025002550-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC36.0022002000-
Bellary(Kar)1.00NC4.1025112348-
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)1.00-2.002400-84.62
Yeotmal(Mah)1.00-1.002300--
Anajngaon(Mah)1.00-1.002450--
Jasdan(Guj)0.70-0.702000--20.00
Maize
Ganaur(Har)1200.0059001220.0024512815-
Mulakalacheruvu(Mah)377.00-377.002650--
Jahangirabad(UP)300.00215.79801.0026002525-
Pipli(Har)270.00-270.002550--
Kasganj(UP)247.5017.86787.5019802000-
Baxirhat(WB)240.00-240.001750--
Piriya Pattana(Kar)233.0087.914440.001500160025.00
Lakhimpur(UP)200.00-28.5736435.0016601600-
Santhesargur(Kar)163.00307.5538.001400160064.71
Bahraich(UP)159.404.734081.3017701770-
Kayamganj(UP)125.00251874.001940197068.70
Hardoi(UP)120.00-53.859100.0018101740-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)120.00-201752.002000202061.29
Haliyala(Kar)119.002.591428.0017501750-
Hanagal(Kar)88.00-41.332761.0019301667-
Jasvantnagar(UP)80.00-20935.001900190071.17
Gondal(UP)78.0079.313456.501750171538.89
Dhing(ASM)75.00-6.25765.001550170034.78
Farukhabad(UP)72.0016.132267.002000202058.73
Honnali(Kar)71.00294.4416776.002150216059.85
Charra(UP)68.0074.361563.801975200063.90
Kalipur(WB)65.001.561352.0017501750-
Jahangirabad(UP)59.00210.53606.002000197556.86
Lucknow(UP)56.0019.151165.001750175029.63
Pilibhit(UP)55.00105792.5017651750-
Bilsi(UP)52.50-0.941363.201885188050.80
Dindori(MP)42.7270.88986.9014001750-
Aligarh(UP)40.00604835.0035003530-
Sandi(UP)40.00344.441302.0016501750-
Hardoi(UP)40.00-42.862745.002000197058.73
Holenarsipura(Kar)39.0018.18187.001600210033.33
Vyra(Guj)38.92-38.921700--
Bahraich(UP)38.40-9.65444.2018101800-
Siliguri(WB)38.00NC447.0021002100-
Nawanshahar(Pun)37.60-73.091247.5715001440-
Madhoganj(UP)35.00-43.559765.0017701760-
Chhindwara(MP)34.60-34.602160--
Lakhimpur(UP)32.00-20647.801760168025.71
Risia(UP)31.50570.211161.4017301740-
Jayas(UP)31.00-8.822200.3018001810-
Barabanki(UP)31.00-3.12165.5017351725-
Shivrinarayanpur(Cht)30.005050.0015001500-
Aligarh(UP)30.0020778.501980201060.98
Basti(UP)30.0025944.0017501680-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00-53.851640.001975200056.75
Sandi(UP)30.00233.331302.0017501750-
Bachranwa(UP)30.00-6.251750.0016301630-
Haathras(UP)30.00-89.621502.302040212553.38
Mainpuri(UP)30.00-53.851675.0019651980-
Gadarpur(Utr)30.00-91.4536471.0014281658-
Madhoganj(UP)28.00-52.542423.001985195052.69
Budalur(TN)26.76-20.361528.5219001900-
Takhatpur(Cht)26.00213.254961.7016001550-
Utraula(UP)26.00302515.5017201710-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00-19.35426.501925192534.62
Sultanpur(UP)25.00NC4610.0015501600-
Ujhani(UP)25.00-68.751146.001900185054.47
Kanker(Cht)24.30143116.3014001400-
Rura(UP)24.00-15.791654.0018001770-
Gingee(TN)22.50-60.04326.3025142764-
Nanjangud(Kar)22.00-68.57873.0015501800-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)22.00101597.0017501750-
Siyana(UP)20.10-33244.101904190052.32
Gauripur(ASM)20.0021.21214.50970970-
Anandnagar(UP)20.0081.821665.6017001750-
Puranpur(UP)20.00NC1695.5017501750-
Nadia(WB)20.00-601035.0015801580-
Agra(UP)19.00-13.64669.002010199066.12
Narayanpur(Cht)18.10-18.101250--
Nawabganj(UP)18.0047.54181.501700170041.08
Ganjdudwara(UP)18.00-25824.501830185059.13
Udaipura(Raj)17.90-16.74198.302020205039.31
Rura(UP)17.50-20.45339.0018001770-
Saharanpur(UP)17.0021.43187.801900189032.87
Pirda(Cht)15.00-15.001450--
Khalilabad(UP)15.00-25655.0017751765-
Salon(UP)15.00NC1026.0017601775-
Bangalore(Kar)13.00-59.38709.002650265051.43
Lakshar(Utr)12.80184.44238.1018101800-
Ammoor(TN)12.78421.63373.1516481532-
Faizabad(UP)12.5013.64510.0017101710-
Gondal(UP)12.009.096730.8016801670-
Naugarh(UP)12.00-42300.5017651755-
Buland Shahr(UP)12.0020232.602020201554.20
Balrampur(UP)12.0050914.0017401710-
Khargone(MP)11.50-11.502095--
Sahiyapur(UP)10.50-63.793433.2017601755-
Annur(TN)10.10-32.6781.012500250096.08
Kharupetia(ASM)10.00-10.001750--
Bangarmau(UP)10.00-502114.401925190071.11
Mohamadabad(UP)10.00-56.521023.001820181075.00
Siyana(UP)10.00-10.002360--
Sandila(UP)10.00-10.001765--
Chorichora(UP)10.00-37.5214.5017651750-
Ballia(UP)9.00NC126.001730172520.98
Khatra(WB)9.00NC505.0017501750-
Sarona(Cht)8.50-72.58812.1814001400-
Jafarganj(UP)8.00100555.5014501450-
Praswada(MP)7.50-64.622165.1018001800-
Kota(Raj)7.50114.295833.002150220043.33
Thanjavur(TN)7.20-43.93763.9722502250-
Amoda(Cht)7.00-56.2568.5014001400-
Allahabad(UP)6.508.3381.301820182023.39
Avalurpet'(TN)6.40-63.64306.3018601710-
Gangoh(UP)6.30-11.2725.2023902380-
Atrauli(UP)6.0050225.001820182046.77
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)5.8880.9221.092300210035.29
Pratapgarh(UP)5.50-54.1737.5016251750-
Sandila(UP)5.50-5.501920--
Tiruvennainallur(TN)5.25-82.591.5015541612-
Naanpara(UP)5.20-51.4693.4015001700-
Sambalpur(Cht)5.102406.6015001500-
Siddapur(Kar)5.00-16.6711.0017001800-
Melaghar(Tri)5.00NC23.0014751475-
Shikohabad(UP)5.00NC576.501925195052.78
Wazirganj(UP)5.00-7595.0018251820-
Kalol(Guj)4.90408.4018251550-
Chandausi(UP)4.50-52.63191.0018601860-
Modasa(Guj)4.30115107.802200202562.96
Sikanderabad(UP)4.30-4.302510--
Safdarganj(UP)4.307.5633.4017301720-
Kasdol(Cht)4.0010010528.0013001300-
Jaijaipur(Cht)4.00-4.001500--
Baradwar(Cht)4.00-4.001500--
Himatnagar(Guj)4.00-201111.701900215024.59
Haveri(Kar)4.00-88.8940.002390200079.70
Pulpally(Ker)4.00100143.0019501950-
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-33.33534.301675164045.65
Cheyyar(TN)3.60-57.75450.5017231714-
Faizabad(UP)3.50NC81.501900192532.87
Manalurpet(TN)3.40385.71268.0015301615-
Khurja(UP)3.00-5098.502000200052.09
Soharatgarh(UP)3.00-25792.0017651760-
Balrampur(UP)3.005073.3017101700-
Sehjanwa(UP)3.00-251608.0015501550-
Sangarapuram(TN)2.60-59.38435.8016161697-
Dindori(MP)2.52-58.42108.031900180033.24
Dudhawa(Cht)2.50-72.22671.0614001400-
Pratapgarh(UP)2.50-2.501830--
Dankaur(UP)2.50-21.8846.5031003000-
Songadh(Guj)2.40-33.337.5017371760-
Thiryagadurgam(TN)2.30-39.4752.3521932213-
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)2.20-63.9316.802050190546.43
Rajkot(Guj)2.20214.2939.302075205033.87
Songadh(Umrada)(Guj)2.101103.7016871780-
Beawar(Raj)2.10-25262.502500197549.25
Kalvan(Mah)2.00-93.3332.002151206183.69
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC7792.0016001600-
Etawah(UP)2.00-42.86164.702010200081.08
Gadaura(UP)2.00-204313.1015801600-
Achalda(UP)2.00-81.8213.002010150041.05
Ajuha(UP)2.00-2038.301810185039.23
Richha(UP)1.90171.431434.4017501750-
Rajapalayam(TN)1.808016.0017501750-
Gulavati(UP)1.805036.101870186031.23
Bardewri(Cht)1.50-40805.5214001400-
Gogamba(Guj)1.50NC21.6021502150-
Hapur(UP)1.50-1.502040--
Sirsaganj(UP)1.50-972238.202000203057.48
Vikkiravandi(TN)1.20-7.69304.9015801600-
Sathur(TN)1.20-70.7370.3025502575-
Gangoh(UP)1.20202.2019451725-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC18.0017001700-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC8.0016501650-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC33.0018501800-
Kovvur(AP)1.00NC16.0018251825-
Dehgam(Guj)1.00NC40.8016621687-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC85.00160016506.67
Bellary(Kar)1.00NC28.202212230062.05
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC18.0018151750-
Amalner(Mah)1.00-1.002261-61.50
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC48.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC62.0014281428-
Gogamba(Similiya)(Guj)0.80-2045.002000195028.21
Jaunpur(UP)0.80-42.8685.301720171021.13
Naanpara(UP)0.80-90.59376.001850180029.82
Divai(UP)0.60NC100.501600160024.03
Bishenpur(Man)0.60-14.295.7030003000-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Piriya Pattana(Kar)52.00420940.002250240012.50
Arasikere(Kar)48.0070095.002220230013.85
Bangalore(Kar)26.0062.5482.003250325016.07
Tindivanam(TN)3.00114.2946.5017592550-9.79
Vikkiravandi(TN)0.60-4021.102530264033.93
Soji
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC6.0064004600-
T.V.Cumbu
Gingee(TN)12.00140013.6015692031-
Thiryagadurgam(TN)6.0050016.301660188052.43
Sangarapuram(TN)1.30116.672.501543177930.54
Kallakurichi(TN)0.80-27.2731.801636211112.75
Published on September 24, 2019
TOPICS
cereals