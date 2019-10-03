Cereals Prices

as on : 03-10-2019 02:13:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC1098.001880189011.90
Barhaj(UP)22.0010596.0018001800-
Lucknow(UP)21.00-43.24284.001750177518.64
Samsabad(UP)9.00125123.001875185015.38
Kasganj(UP)7.0016.67168.001880193011.90
Mahoba(UP)6.8061.987.601775180019.93
Jhansi(UP)6.00-20380.101670168526.04
Fatehabad(UP)5.20NC305.20172017204.88
Mauranipur(UP)4.70-63.5753.301715165027.04
Lalitpur(UP)4.5028.57439.501750175017.45
Saharanpur(UP)4.00-33.3364.00188018907.43
Gazipur(UP)3.00-62.5210.501830179013.66
Sandila(UP)3.002015.0017201700-
Sehjanwa(UP)2.00NC82.5014501500-9.38
Kopaganj(UP)1.50-37.551.501835182511.21
Bagru(Raj)1.30-35268.201700175012.96
Azamgarh(UP)1.00-33.3359.001830181510.57
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC60.201925192510.32
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC48.50184019232.22
Sri Madhopur(Raj)0.60-95.041120.401691165014.18
Jarar(UP)0.60-33.3330.501700171010.39
BeatenRice
Gangapur(Raj)85.0016.6242.9019201740-
Thiruppur(TN)41.95-83.903200--
Dhing(ASM)30.00NC377.0026502950-
Savarkundla(Guj)2.50-5.001988--
Akola(Mah)2.00-4.002100--
Nandyal(AP)1.00-2.002550--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC3.0021002000-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.60-2510.6012002250-
Maize
Gadarpur(Utr)2978.00-4.5548667.0017902080-
Pilibhit(UP)2500.0038.8914392.5017451710-
Sambhal(UP)1570.001208.338098.0018501955-
Hiriyur(Kar)1356.0066802788.0026262900-10.44
Aligarh(UP)660.0010006215.0033003400-
Lakhimpur(UP)400.0015033195.0013801700-
Honnali(Kar)325.00755.2613153.002150216061.90
Gangoh(UP)287.504856.9606.0022602410-
Lingasugur(Kar)254.0041.114320.0024202460-
Kannauj(UP)210.00-407684.002000205056.25
Kosikalan(UP)200.00-400.002311--
Kasganj(UP)160.00-201507.5019701950-
Hardoi(UP)140.0016.679380.0017301810-
Etah(UP)135.00-102934.501980200052.31
Khategaon(MP)123.00-246.001389--
Kamlaganj(UP)105.0043.841957.401950195057.26
Haliyala(Kar)87.003351642.0017001700-
Dhing(ASM)85.0013.33245.0014001300-
Nanjangud(Kar)84.00-56.71429.0018001750-
Hardoi(UP)80.001002325.001740200038.10
Gondal(UP)75.80-2.822758.601750175038.89
Dhing(ASM)70.00-6.67905.001600155039.13
Kayamganj(UP)70.00-441492.002010194054.62
Farukhabad(UP)65.00-9.722397.001980200055.91
Haathras(UP)56.0024.44470.0025003000-
Gingee(TN)52.50133.33431.3031152514-
Holenarsipura(Kar)52.00225307.002100155075.00
Amoda(Cht)47.50578.57163.5015501400-
Risia(UP)43.0036.511247.4017401730-
Somvarpet(Kar)42.005164.0012001200-
Sirsaganj(UP)40.302586.671872.402010200058.27
Baghry(Nag)40.002.56125.0049005000-
Charra(UP)40.00-13.041652.502000198558.73
Lucknow(UP)40.00-28.571068.001750175029.63
Lakhimpur(UP)40.005.26736.301750177024.11
Aliganj(UP)36.00441579.801850183054.17
Dadri(UP)30.00-60.002650--
Rura(UP)28.5062.861746.0018001770-
Bachranwa(UP)28.00-201876.0016401640-
Jayas(UP)27.00-12.92254.3017751800-
Mainpuri(UP)27.00-101650.0019601965-
Ganjdudwara(UP)26.7048.33526.901880183064.91
Somvarpet(Kar)26.00333.33598.0017501700-
Basti(UP)25.0013.641038.0017601760-
Rura(UP)25.0035.14426.0018001800-
Thanjavur(TN)23.402240860.8722502250-
Thattanchavady(Pud)21.4536.19255.9115551566-
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC690.802010200063.41
Beawar(Raj)17.70221.82129.802100210027.27
Charama(Cht)17.50-2.785287.001400140040.00
Bijay Nagar(Raj)16.50-29.49230.502050220033.12
Tikonia(UP)16.202241099.2014001500-
Gondal(UP)16.0033.336762.8016801680-
Muradabad(UP)16.006.67164.101870184026.35
Saharanpur(UP)16.00-5.88179.301910190034.04
Naugarh(UP)15.0076.472112.0017551775-
Balrampur(UP)15.0025944.0017001740-
Sandi(UP)15.00-501350.0016501750-
Sandila(UP)15.00172.7360.5017501740-
Sandila(UP)15.005063.0019251905-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)14.00-12.5450.501925193034.62
Sarona(Cht)13.5058.82839.1815501400-
Utraula(UP)13.00-21.212564.0017201720-
Nawabganj(UP)12.50-30.56206.501700170041.08
Sahiyapur(UP)12.00-41.463506.2017751770-
Uttaripura(UP)11.50-75470.001800180050.00
Takhatpur(Cht)11.40-56.154984.5016001600-
Puranpur(UP)10.00NC1735.5017501750-
Bewar(UP)10.00-16.67220.0018601780-
Annur(TN)9.60308.51102.562500250066.67
Kallakurichi(TN)9.0080511.702164203948.32
Sandi(UP)9.00-701350.0017501750-
Kanker(Cht)8.80-63.79133.9015501400-
Nawanshahar(Pun)8.30-5.791291.3417251500-
Ballia(UP)8.00-11.11134.001725173020.63
Khatra(WB)8.00-11.11521.0017501750-
Naanpara(UP)6.8030.77707.0013001500-
Nawan Shahar(Mandi Jadla)(Pun)6.50-7.1427.0015001400-
Dindori(MP)6.3015095.261760190023.42
Kasdol(Cht)6.005010548.0013001300-
Tumkur(Kar)6.00-12.002100-55.56
Sehjanwa(UP)6.001001560.0016001550-
Lakshar(Utr)5.50-47.62225.5018501850-
Shikohabad(UP)5.0025379.501945188555.60
Narharpur(Cht)4.00-33.33973.1014001400-
Pongalur(TN)4.00-27.2737.002150214049.31
Lalitpur(UP)4.00NC202.501690167546.96
Safdarganj(UP)3.70-13.95640.8017501730-
Cheyyar(TN)3.18-11.67456.8617461723-
Kudchi(Kar)3.00-93.18418.002000220033.33
Jhabua(MP)3.00-9058.5018001800-
Gadaura(UP)3.00504319.1016301580-
Balrampur(UP)3.00NC62.0017251710-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)2.50251577.6014001400-
Sangarapuram(TN)2.30-11.54440.4018931616-
Pratappur(Cht)2.00100918.8017801780-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.33153.0019501950-
Sangarapuram(TN)2.0042.86268.002213242660.13
Naanpara(UP)2.0015077.801800185025.87
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC36.0019001800-
Penugonda(AP)1.00NC6.0017901790-
Kovvur(AP)1.00NC18.0018251825-
Dehgam(Guj)1.00NC42.8016871662-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)1.0025544.1013701370-
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00NC3.0016501675-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC65.00160016006.67
Gowribidanoor(Kar)1.00-98.18107.001700190025.93
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC54.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC67.0014281428-
Budalur(TN)1.00NC1427.6619001900-
Tindivanam(TN)0.90NC2.7014161421-
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)0.70NC261.2013701370-
Divai(UP)0.60NC58.701600160024.03
Gangoh(UP)0.60-506.9019551970-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Tumkur(Kar)10.00233.3323.0024002300-4.00
Thiruppur(TN)2.25246.155.153100295034.78
Thattanchavady(Pud)2.0033.3310.1025022495-
Tindivanam(TN)1.5087.537.302550256933.23
Gowribidanoor(Kar)1.00NC3.0020002000-
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)40.0033.33160.601699170321.36
Gingee(TN)30.0015073.6016711569-
Sangarapuram(TN)8.50553.8518.901633154338.16
Tindivanam(TN)6.0050022.2017171860-
