Cereals Prices

as on : 17-10-2019 12:00:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Barhaj(UP)18.00-21.74754.0018201800-
Mathura(UP)8.00NC82.501860188016.25
Gazipur(UP)6.0015.38259.901840184015.00
Sandila(UP)3.00-14.2940.8017201710-
Sehjanwa(UP)2.0033.3397.5015001500-6.25
Rura(UP)1.50-91.89643.101700165021.00
Beawar(Raj)1.20-7077.9019752000-18.56
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC5.0025002500-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC41.0021002200NC
Maize
F.G.Churian(Pun)5597.00-11194.002500--
Ajnala(Pun)4329.001807.0511558.0024412571-
F.G.Churian(Pun)3361.00-6722.001835--
Amloh(Pun)3135.00-6270.001835--
Mathura(UP)2300.0053.338200.0020602210-
Kot ise Khan(Pun)660.0049.324684.0018401840-
Amloh(Gobind Garh Mandi)(Pun)605.00-1210.001835--
Piriya Pattana(Kar)525.0094.444564.001600160033.33
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)138.00228.57360.0018351835-
Rampura Phul(Pun)137.00234.15356.0018351835-
Dankaur(UP)129.000.781258.5026002500-
Rampuraphul(Dhapali)(Pun)112.00-224.001835--
Baghry(Nag)42.005209.0048004900-
Budalur(TN)39.00-61.631836.1419001900-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)38.0090688.501925193520.31
Rampuraphul(Bhai Rupan)(Pun)33.00-10.81140.0018351835-
Rura(UP)25.50NC1947.0018701770-
Sandila(UP)25.0025208.5017701760-
Sandila(UP)23.0035.29213.0017201740-
Rampuraphul(Chowke)(Pun)20.00-45.95114.0018351835-
Beawar(Raj)17.6091.3254.801950195020.00
Sahiyapur(UP)12.0041.183568.2017801770-
Sehjanwa(UP)3.00-251588.0016001650-
Rura(UP)2.50-83.87528.0017701770-
Nakud(UP)2.40-14.2915.2022002175-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC177.0018501950-
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC275.0016001600-8.57
Vallam(TN)2.00-75139.9219001850-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)1.4027.27552.3013701370-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC28.0017501800-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC18.0017001700-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC42.0018501850-
Penugonda(AP)1.00NC10.0018001800-
Surajpur(Cht)1.00NC29.0017751775-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC75.00160016006.67
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC62.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC75.0014281428-
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)0.8014.29265.6013701370-
Achalda(UP)0.8033.3319.001850190029.82
Divai(UP)0.60NC63.50160016007.38
Published on October 17, 2019
cereals