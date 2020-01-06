Cereals Prices

as on : 06-01-2020 01:29:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Bijay Nagar(Raj)8.00-218.002350--
Gazipur(UP)5.20-103.901860-11.38
Jangipura(UP)5.00-37.001870-11.98
Karvi(UP)2.00-84.401760-6.02
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00-14.002100-5.00
Maize
Takhatpur(Cht)1083.50-12334.201815-21.00
Piriya Pattana(Kar)638.00-6715.001700-21.43
Sambhal(UP)350.00-62995.001950-2.09
Nautnava(UP)331.00-3681.001800-2.86
Sehjanwa(UP)250.00-972.001815-3.71
Kosikalan(UP)200.00-17306.002320--
Begusarai (Raj)180.00-5790.001720--
Gadaura(UP)151.00-4233.701810-3.43
Sahiyapur(UP)140.00-3112.001815-3.71
Payagpur(UP)137.10-5813.801580-7.48
Lalganj(UP)126.00-707.201815-3.71
Surajpur(Cht)123.00-1898.701840--
Kallakurichi(TN)120.00-662.301840-9.79
Sandila(UP)120.00-5794.501710--
Kandi(WB)90.00-804.001820-25.52
Karnailganj(UP)86.00-828.351610--
Sandi(UP)81.00-423.001500-1.01
Jangipura(UP)80.00-688.001815-3.71
Kishunpur(UP)64.00-2528.001815-3.71
Mihipurwa(UP)61.00-1902.101575-10.14
Panchpedwa(UP)55.00-717.501410--19.43
Tanda Urmur(UP)50.00-755.001815-3.13
Bachranwa(UP)45.00-2367.001815-3.71
Bankura Sadar(WB)45.00-762.001815--
Khalilabad(UP)40.00-785.001815-3.71
Jafarganj(UP)36.00-236.001530--10.53
Charama(Cht)32.90-4697.901450--4.92
Mohamadabad(UP)32.50-1072.802115-24.05
Awagarh(UP)30.00-899.002300--
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00-170.001860--
Rura(UP)28.50-872.001815-3.60
Narharpur(Cht)26.00-1265.601450--4.92
Devgadhbaria(Guj)25.60-397.801250--11.97
Bhehjoi(UP)25.00-2656.002030--
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)25.00-477.001815-13.44
Mohamadabad(UP)23.00-946.102340--
Sakri(Cht)21.10-160.601450--3.33
Mohamadabad(UP)13.30-548.801680--
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)13.20-247.101250--11.97
Uthiramerur(TN)11.11-65249.231353--
Singroli(MP)11.05-480.821900-40.74
Lakhanpuri(Cht)8.00-1171.801450--4.92
Bijay Nagar(Raj)6.80-636.202400-41.18
Anandnagar(UP)6.50-59.901815-3.71
Beawar(Raj)5.80-355.402225-32.84
Sandila(UP)4.00-376.801870--
Billsadda(UP)4.00-120.301800-2.86
Gangoh(UP)3.00-4842.802315--
Richha(UP)3.00-137.601780-1.71
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-72.001950--4.88
Bewar(UP)2.00-217.001900-11.76
Bewar(UP)1.40-135.701825--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00-39.001700-9.68
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00-14.001591--
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00-14.001591--
Published on January 06, 2020
