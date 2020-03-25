Cereals Prices

as on : 25-03-2020 03:15:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Ramanujganj(Cht)212.00-212.001850--
Kandi(WB)90.00NC1654.00183018204.57
Narayanpur(Cht)75.20-95.201250--
Jangipur(WB)67.50NC337.5018001805-
Ramanujganj(Cht)42.00133.33142.1017701770-
Navapara(Cht)26.00-26.001475--
Thasara(Dokar)(Guj)25.00-25.001750-12.90
Kanker(Cht)18.00-18.001500-3.45
Memari(WB)17.00-80163.0018151815-
Sarona(Cht)11.50-124.201500-3.45
Dudhawa(Cht)7.00-121.501500-3.45
Richha(UP)2.7092.86391.8019201980-
Bardewri(Cht)2.50-25.101450-NC
Kilvelur(TN)2.1448.617.1817601760-
Sembanarkoil(TN)1.9832.897.9017601760-
Vedaranyam(TN)1.65-13.615.9117601760-
Sirkali(TN)1.5414.075.3417601760-
Amoda(Cht)1.50-1.501450-NC
Nagapattinam(TN)1.48-31.167.3417601760-
Richha(UP)1.40NC157.8017501810NC
Mailaduthurai(TN)1.364.625.0217601760-
Thirupoondi(TN)1.328.24.9417601760-
Kuttulam(TN)1.24-23.9310.6517601760-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC70.00170017003.03
Published on March 25, 2020
