Cereals Prices

as on : 14-04-2020 11:06:45 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Barhaj(UP)24.00201020.00186018608.14
Maize
H.B. Halli(Kar)137.00-11.61404.0016501600-
Holenarsipura(Kar)99.0010001279.0018001700-9.09
Kandi(WB)85.00-10.531834.00185018205.71
H.B. Halli(Kar)63.008.62121.0016001650-
Payagpur(UP)59.2010.457502.7013801600-8.00
Chikkamagalore(Kar)20.00-64.29452.002520191444.00
K.R.Nagar(Kar)20.0066.67421.0017001850-
Madhugiri(Kar)18.00-52.63130.00170017006.25
K.R.Nagar(Kar)10.00-751942.00160021004.58
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Piriya Pattana(Kar)7.00-12.5377.00210021005.00
Published on April 14, 2020
TOPICS
cereals