Cereals Prices

as on : 11-05-2020 12:11:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Charra(UP)40.00344.44588.40169016902.42
Barhaj(UP)28.0016.671265.00184018504.55
Dahod(Guj)23.00-23.002100--
Shamli(UP)22.00-18.52342.0018151825-
Ghaziabad(UP)18.0050122.5018701850-
Azamgarh(UP)17.0041.67314.60180018050.56
Karvi(UP)10.0025152.8015251570-0.65
Mahoba(UP)7.50-53.12183.90175017104.79
Atrauli(UP)6.0033.3321.0016801710-3.45
Firozabad(UP)5.30-14.52138.3016851650-9.16
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.504045.90182518301.39
Maur(UP)2.501504.30180018001.98
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC34.00230021004.55
Allahabad(UP)1.00NC52.20189018653.00
Dahod(Guj)0.80-5020.1015501550-8.82
Maize
Gondal(UP)245.00-0.8120386.30163016300.62
Dongargaon(Cht)190.009400228.2013001400-
H.B. Halli(Kar)174.0043.8462.0016901540-
Soundati(Kar)168.0027.271167.0014801470-
Tarapur(Guj)86.52267.0817809.8515991853-33.71
Shiggauv(Kar)82.00-14.58663.0013851300-
Dahod(Guj)57.30-76.654899.2020002100-3.38
Shiggauv(Kar)44.00-191.901580--
Gondal(UP)33.50NC2142.5018001800-0.55
Salon(UP)26.0085.71447.0016251625-7.14
H.B. Halli(Kar)25.001150276.0016001300-
Kallakurichi(TN)25.0066.671452.8013841499-36.48
Sitapur(UP)23.004.5527926.602430170064.75
K.R.Nagar(Kar)19.00-73.972216.001800180017.65
Lalganj(UP)18.001402240.9017001700-2.86
Dahod(Guj)17.40-64.341299.1014601440-2.67
Ghaziabad(UP)16.00100104.0019001930-
Jafarganj(UP)12.0020568.001630165024.43
Khalilabad(UP)10.00NC1535.001830182512.96
Richha(UP)8.00NC190.80177017651.14
Gadaura(UP)7.00-22.226141.70175017801.16
Naugarh(UP)7.00-36.363756.201760173013.55
Soharatgarh(UP)5.50-8.331952.601750173510.06
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.50NC526.2018651870-11.19
Gogamba(Guj)3.304504.9020002100NC
Allahabad(UP)2.502596.00192019156.67
Shamli(UP)2.50NC116.8018601875-5.10
Tumkur(Kar)2.0010020.0019002000-
Thirupoondi(TN)1.86-4.6211.3917701770-
Sembanarkoil(TN)1.77-9.6913.1917701770-
Kilvelur(TN)1.22-4.6915.4717701770-
Balrampur(UP)1.20-4058.40172017251.18
Mailaduthurai(TN)1.07NC13.7817701770-
Nagapattinam(TN)1.07NC15.3017701770-
Vedaranyam(TN)1.0742.6712.3117701770-
Penugonda(AP)1.00NC7.0018601860-
Rajahmundry(AP)1.00NC9.0018201820-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC75.001850170015.63
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC136.0019501950-4.88
Thanjavur(TN)1.00NC696.6022502350NC
Thirukkalukundram(TN)1.00NC8.0014901490-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC31.00149014904.34
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC31.00149014904.34
Budalur(TN)1.00NC28876.6219001900NC
Sirkali(TN)0.75-46.4312.1617701770-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.70-36.3635.801980199038.46
Published on May 11, 2020
TOPICS
cereals