Cereals Prices

as on : 20-05-2020 11:56:20 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Barhaj(UP)33.0013.791405.00185018505.11
Charkhari(UP)15.00-5063.4014401420-16.76
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-42.8647.9017901825-4.79
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC40.00230022004.55
Maize
Hanagal(Kar)782.0092.1418147.0012121234-39.40
Jahangirabad(UP)304.00-14.8542999.0024252450-
H.B. Halli(Kar)186.00-27.63969.0016001550-
Hanagal(Kar)103.00171.055938.0016721764-1.65
Sirsaganj(UP)86.10187589.7022502130-18.92
Lakhimpur(UP)50.0066.6781730.0016501700-1.79
Gandai(Cht)37.5015.03601.4017501750-
Budalur(TN)30.00-62.9629129.9819001900NC
Kalipur(WB)22.00-38.891769.00181518153.71
Lakhimpur(UP)20.0066.67960.001850187019.35
Richha(UP)5.0025485.5018501860-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.50NC529.7018551865-15.68
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC81.001900185018.75
Thirukkalukundram(TN)1.00NC14.0014901490-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC37.00149014904.34
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC37.00149014904.34
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.80-20793.8012901260-5.84
T.V.Cumbu
Ulundurpettai(TN)3.00-70567.603450278063.74
Published on May 20, 2020
