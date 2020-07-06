Cereals Prices

as on : 06-07-2020 02:36:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Bellary(Kar)30.00328.57551.1030242699-9.57
Barhaj(UP)25.0038.891759.00185018703.64
Sindhanur(Kar)20.00-25.931997.0013352050-27.84
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00NC1322.0018001820-1.64
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.0025326.0021002125-2.78
Achnera(UP)15.0025268.7016301670-12.37
Manvi(Kar)12.00-77.782089.001980193924.53
Aligarh(UP)10.00-33.331386.5016201625-2.41
Vankaner(Guj)9.10-74.7248.5030002800NC
Raath(UP)9.00-68.09168.7014251530-
Mathura(UP)8.00-20709.5016401640-
Ghaziabad(UP)7.00-46.15444.5016201680-
Bellary(Kar)6.00-60222.9017151737-
Lucknow(UP)6.009.092003.001730176020.98
Rajkot(Guj)5.50-57.69230.80305030254.27
Karvi(UP)5.00NC217.8015801580-0.63
Firozabad(UP)4.7027.03201.4015751650-9.74
Meerut(UP)4.50-1041.0016201635-23.76
Gorakhpur(UP)4.00-11.11218.4017651770-
Lalitpur(UP)3.80-15.56189.601740174010.83
Azamgarh(UP)3.00-25385.3017801780-0.28
Mahoba(UP)3.00-33.33260.40168016501.82
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)2.30-93.9340.2022903000-
Allahabad(UP)2.00-2067.2018001800-2.70
Kopaganj(UP)2.00-5067.20178517801.13
Charra(UP)1.90-89.44905.3016001560-3.03
Etawah(UP)1.50-25269.50179017855.29
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50NC84.6016401650-12.77
Gazipur(UP)1.50-62.5213.201860185013.41
Dehgam(Guj)1.4027.273.3028952695-
Suratgarh(Raj)1.30-88.392286.2011701200-29.09
Kota(Raj)1.00NC60.5012032750-30.66
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-6071.5016251635-5.80
Maize
Hanagal(Kar)937.00322.0725383.0013001250-35.00
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)592.2057.085986.109501100-
Mandya(Kar)480.008.3513309.0016601500-
Farukhabad(UP)468.00-202878.5012001225-33.70
Bilsi(UP)418.0024.781463.2012001280-38.46
Jahangirabad(UP)364.0073.331416.5012351250-36.67
Etah(UP)250.00-21.882590.0011201190-40.43
Gondal(UP)245.00-1.2124636.30163016300.31
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)242.40437.4753633.80900800-
Dahod(Guj)232.60-13.057375.3020002000NC
Jasvantnagar(UP)180.00-180.001120--
Cheyyar(TN)172.93-6.13805.8914051360-7.57
Sirsaganj(UP)171.00-35.982159.0011601180-43.14
Honnali(Kar)156.0068018549.0014801480-24.49
Haathras(UP)150.002001230.9011501250-47.73
Jahangirabad(UP)145.003.5745668.0025002500-
Dahod(Guj)141.6045.232159.5014351440-4.33
Kota(Raj)118.005519.0599068.9024001671-27.27
Aligarh(UP)117.00-1098747.0027502750-21.43
Ammoor(TN)103.1714.791180.8414251460-0.07
Mainpuri(UP)100.00100718.3012701200-
Mohamadabad(UP)89.40188.391573.6012201350-28.45
Hanagal(Kar)83.007307669.002000192017.65
Channagiri(Kar)75.00-10.714113.00181019500.56
Haliyala(Kar)73.00143.332754.0016501700NC
Mohamadabad(UP)68.0058.141570.4022302275-
Charama(Cht)65.00-79.6910535.50145015203.57
Kottur(Kar)65.00828.572819.0013821440-
Wazirganj(UP)65.00-65.001160--
Kalipur(WB)62.0047.622147.00181518153.71
Sitapur(UP)60.00-16.6728395.601710171015.93
Buland Shahr(UP)60.00185.71139.2012501250-
Hardoi(UP)55.00-31.2555335.00172017705.52
Bolpur(WB)55.00-55.001800-31.39
Birbhum(WB)55.00-140.001800-32.35
Khurja(UP)50.00150117.5012451255-
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0033.3382200.0016701700-1.76
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0014.291255.00163016201.88
Achnera(UP)36.009.092950.0020902100-
Charra(UP)35.00105.88859.6010501220-47.50
Bankura Sadar(WB)35.00-7.891922.0018151815-
Gondal(UP)30.50-12.862901.00182018201.11
Balodabazar(Cht)30.40-30.402200--
Narharpur(Cht)30.00-252853.70145015203.57
Belargaon(Cht)30.00-69.26630.3013501350-3.57
Lohardaga(Jha)30.00-14.29270.0017551755-
Holenarsipura(Kar)30.002001733.0014501500-26.77
Mundaragi(Kar)30.0087.51514.0013111427-33.65
Harappana Halli(Kar)26.00-59.385541.0015251465-30.68
Kawardha(Cht)25.00-92.57361.6014681617-
Nanjangud(Kar)25.0031.584106.0017001600-6.85
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00NC1805.0016251525-23.53
Hardoi(UP)25.00-68.754258.6014501450-25.64
Bhadravathi(Kar)24.00118.18305.0018001750-
Boraee(Cht)22.00-8.331280.9014001450-6.67
Muradabad(UP)20.00100218.5013801450-25.41
Kayamganj(UP)20.00NC2070.0012001220-34.43
Gorakhpur(UP)18.002.86425.5017501745-
Jagalur(Kar)16.00-68.63532.0012001200-
Kasdol(Cht)15.00-91.944426.0013001300NC
Lakhanpuri(Cht)15.00-65.912245.50145015203.57
Faizabad(UP)15.00-253570.00168017001.82
Rayadurg(AP)14.00-65.6285.1014501500-
Salon(UP)14.00NC615.0016251650-8.96
Chorichora(UP)14.0016.671086.0017201735-1.71
Santhesargur(Kar)13.00-60.61513.0017001700NC
Narayanpur(Cht)12.702787.401050950-
Honnali(Kar)12.009.092427.0015201550-15.56
Piriya Pattana(Kar)12.00-64.719926.001500100036.36
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)12.001001139.00181518153.71
Devariya(UP)11.5053.33846.001750175013.27
Belarbahara(Cht)11.00-45242.2016001400-
Ghaziabad(UP)11.0010318.0016301600-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)11.0046.672158.2012401190-25.75
Shikohabad(UP)10.00566.67141.0011501455-41.03
Nawan Shahar(MandiRaho)(Pun)8.20-13673.20720--
Sahiyapur(UP)8.00-11.114902.00175017506.06
Jayas(UP)7.50-12.793557.2016701670-3.19
Gattasilli(Cht)7.00-65410.8014001400-9.68
Bellary(Kar)7.00250297.8014861490-27.41
Lucknow(UP)7.00-12.51916.6016001500-19.60
Sehjanwa(UP)7.0016.672133.501750175029.63
Richha(UP)6.00-53.85236.80179017701.70
Champaknagar(Cht)5.00-64.2927744.30140014000.36
Utraula(UP)5.00-9.09524.0016401640-
Lohardaga(Jha)4.00-2044.0018501750-
Bangarmau(UP)4.00300921.1014351850-22.43
Arasikere(Kar)3.00-251392.0014002000-
Harihara(Kar)3.00-86.361748.0014101410-29.22
Faizabad(UP)3.00NC123.8018301860NC
Ajuha(UP)3.005087.0016801720-8.20
Hapur(UP)2.50-2.501600--
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)2.5013.647.101750175018.24
Kaveripakkam(TN)2.48-54.9961.7417601760-
Naanpara(UP)2.20-42.11190.70175018002.94
Katghora(Cht)2.00-94.55184.8718151650-
Balrampur(UP)2.0033.3390.00180018005.88
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC663.1017001600-2.86
Kota(Raj)1.80-14.2999068.9012751671-61.36
Utraula(UP)1.606.6726.0018201820-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)1.1022.22799.1012801250-13.51
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC152.0019501950NC
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC56.00149014904.34
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-66.672027.60175017504.79
Belacoba(WB)1.00-23.501800--
Moynaguri(WB)1.00-21.001800--
Chinnasalem(TN)0.80-82.61325.7014401450-35.14
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)0.70-70.8338.202050192038.51
Divai(UP)0.7016.6715.70160015007.38
Risia(UP)0.60-25892.101825182012.65
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Kadur(Kar)30.00-9.09109.0020002800-
Holenarsipura(Kar)13.00-27.78180.002600260023.81
Channagiri(Kar)12.00NC75.0015001500-
Harappana Halli(Kar)10.004001626.0020002000-12.47
Kottur(Kar)3.00200133.0019252490-
Published on July 06, 2020
