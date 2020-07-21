Cereals Prices

as on : 21-07-2020 05:20:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Goluwala(Raj)32.70-7.371031.1011711147-28.64
Agra(UP)26.4088.571007.4016251625-13.10
Barhaj(UP)20.00809.091915.20180018000.56
Achnera(UP)15.007.14373.7016601640-12.63
Aligarh(UP)14.00-6.671484.5015501560-17.55
Mathura(UP)14.00-6.67799.0016401635-13.23
Shamli(UP)12.00-25674.0016101610-
Sangriya(Raj)10.00614.29109.2011901200-
Charra(UP)10.00-33.331018.3015601580-12.36
Kasganj(UP)10.00455.56230.6016201620-0.61
Lalsot(Raj)8.8083.33249.8011661215-28.90
Meerut(UP)6.0071.4357.5016201610-15.63
Karvi(UP)6.00-20244.3016001570-5.04
Lalitpur(UP)4.20-6.67210.3017351740NC
Raath(UP)4.00-50183.7013401355-
Jangipura(UP)3.5045.83129.30180018004.05
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-78.57329.0032503250-4.41
Bellary(Kar)3.0050595.1026922804-19.50
Gazipur(UP)3.0015.38232.40180018004.65
Ballia(UP)2.50-16.67150.00183018259.58
Gorakhpur(UP)2.50-28.57231.4017601770-
Mahoba(UP)2.20-45272.9016601670-0.30
Kopaganj(UP)2.20-1283.9017801780-1.11
Rasda(UP)2.2010161.8018001810-
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-20407.3017801785-1.93
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.00-207.5018101800-
Muskara(UP)2.00NC249.5015001450-9.64
Suratgarh(Raj)1.50-93.452405.4010601140-35.01
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50-31.82103.5016151615-15.45
Robertsganj(UP)1.505022.10181518250.83
Lucknow(UP)1.50-6.252009.201800180025.87
Saharanpur(UP)1.50-40154.5016201615-13.83
Jhijhank(UP)1.50NC46.7017401720-
Choubepur(UP)1.40-6.6712.9017761750-7.02
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.3383.5016251625-12.63
HybridCumbu
Rajkot(Guj)217.001872.73588.9017103165-43.47
Visnagar(Guj)84.5013983.3390.6039154762-
Manendragarh(Cht)35.00-35.002075--
Manvi(Kar)25.0038.891074.0019502117-0.61
Gadag(Kar)10.00-52.002116-5.17
Palanpur(Guj)4.00-42.8645.605175455013.86
Thara(Guj)4.00166.6731.804338385021.79
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-92.59551.0020502750-4.65
Siddhpur(Guj)3.04128.5712.0643424822-14.90
Mangrol(Guj)3.00-8.403000-NC
Bellary(Kar)3.00-25147.9015331564-15.82
Rajula(Guj)1.60-38.4636.1025652650-19.59
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.50-83.8765.102500240047.06
Dhrol(Guj)1.20502.0021752415-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC36.002300220021.05
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00NC12.0016761929-5.31
Mansa(Guj)0.8738.125.8432253350-
Maize
Farukhabad(UP)465.002.425707.5012001250-35.48
Ujhani(UP)400.00135.292979.3011801200-36.22
Kasganj(UP)350.00-12.510916.5011101100-
Bangarpet(Kar)340.00314.63703.0022002000-
Cheyyar(TN)315.6015.875225.0312901290-22.24
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)266.203.3854518.5012551210-15.20
Sirsaganj(UP)266.00-15.934191.9011001090-42.11
Gondal(UP)258.002.7926644.30163016300.31
Jahangirabad(UP)240.00-47.833212.5011801180-41.58
Kota(Raj)232.004118.18100187.202400130022.14
Etah(UP)210.00-253760.0011001120-42.11
Jasvantnagar(UP)180.00-101350.0011501150-36.11
Bilsi(UP)172.50-46.923029.2012001200-35.14
Begusarai (Raj)160.001009310.0017001700-17.07
Mohamadabad(UP)160.00-11.112629.1011801150-30.79
Jahangirabad(UP)158.0085.8846426.0023502350-25.40
Kamlaganj(UP)144.5044.53159.8011501100-37.50
Gehri(Jandiala mandi)(Pun)142.00-24.06329.0012301210-
Haathras(UP)140.00-53.332515.9012001150-35.14
Charama(Cht)125.0052.4410877.501525152512.96
Mandya(Kar)124.00-64.0617304.0016501650-
Dahod(Guj)106.80184.042609.3014351430-4.33
Sarsiwan(Cht)100.00300346.0014251450-1.72
Harihara(Kar)93.00257.691892.0014301425-28.21
Kasdol(Cht)80.00166.674781.0013001300NC
K.R.Nagar(Kar)80.00247.83524.0012251400-
Choubepur(UP)80.002.561500.3512451250-31.97
Kandi(WB)80.00NC2769.00185018502.78
Santhesargur(Kar)79.00507.69592.0016501700-2.94
Hirekerur(Kar)75.00-87.5618823.0013301350-14.74
Hasanpur(UP)67.00-17.28415.9012001170-
Madhoganj(UP)61.000.8345943.50173017506.46
Aligarh(UP)60.002099297.0027502700-22.54
Sambhal(UP)60.00-7.69523.0010001100-44.44
Lakhimpur(UP)60.00-2582690.001640163024.24
Dahod(Guj)59.80-22.547894.4018002000-10.00
Hanagal(Kar)57.00-79.5727453.0013301360-33.50
Sorabha(Kar)56.0033.333148.0013001300-
Wazirganj(UP)55.00NC366.0011301140-
Challakere(Kar)54.00500118.0014271441-
Shimoga(Kar)54.0068.75185.0012751725-
Basti(UP)50.00255116.50175017505.42
Khair(UP)50.00-37.5915.0011001130-43.01
Muradabad(UP)50.00NC468.5012501260-32.80
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00-16.671583.0015801570-4.24
Hardoi(UP)50.00-23.0855870.00175017506.71
Siliguri(WB)48.00-2.04766.0021002100-
Raigarh(Cht)47.40115.45339.46140015453.70
Lohardaga(Jha)45.00NC529.0017551755-
Honnali(Kar)44.00-2.2219441.0014501520-26.02
Narayanpur(Cht)42.90245.97690.3013501200-
Nagari(Cht)40.00253640.801450140011.54
Madhoganj(UP)40.00-9.096533.5014251400-25.00
Sitapur(UP)39.5023.4428726.601645166010.25
Hanagal(Kar)39.0085.717941.0014501820-14.71
Bankura Sadar(WB)38.0018.752229.0018151815-
Choubepur(UP)37.50251329.14188518707.71
Takhatpur(Cht)35.00-53.419228.8015001400NC
Achnera(UP)34.003.033146.0021002560-
Hirekerur(Kar)33.00-17.5372.0018001700-
Kaveripakkam(TN)32.72808.89119.4417601760-
Udaipura(Raj)32.7089.02479.3018001800NC
Gondal(UP)30.50-8.963109.00182018202.25
Khair(UP)30.00-2518611.0023502350-27.69
Khurja(UP)30.00-9.09396.0012651278-
Buland Shahr(UP)30.00-14.29474.2012661280-33.37
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)26.50-64.436482.601216950-24.94
Narharpur(Cht)26.00116.672944.201525152512.96
Gorakhpur(UP)25.00-7.41553.5017451740-
Arang(Cht)24.901145694.00150813807.71
Sahiyapur(UP)24.00-22.585048.50175017505.11
Champaknagar(Cht)23.0027.7827808.9014001450-6.67
Mainpuri(UP)23.004.551123.3012301240-
Dhamnod(MP)22.00243.7553.6011961219-
Gadag(Kar)21.00250401.0013651459-24.59
Pathalgaon(Cht)20.30-14.71313.0018001800-
Kudchi(Kar)20.00-601341.0013001300-27.78
Narayanpur(Cht)19.9017.06139.30950950-
Charra(UP)18.00-251011.6011001100-42.86
Dharamkot(Pun)16.00566.6718.40860850-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)16.0033.332232.2012001180-36.84
Singampuneri(TN)15.08-42.7171.63195019002.63
Shikohabad(UP)15.0050223.0012501200-34.90
Chorichora(UP)15.00251174.00175017607.36
Hardoi(UP)14.50-58.574399.1014301420-29.56
Sambalpur(Cht)13.5012.5358.0012001200-
Bangalore(Kar)13.00-27.781192.00275016505.77
Balodabazar(Cht)12.50-87.372210.6015201500-
Nawan Shahar(Mandi Jadla)(Pun)12.50-7192.00710--
Lakhanpuri(Cht)11.00-31.252310.001525152512.96
Khatra(WB)11.00-8.33220.10181518153.71
Kanker(Cht)10.60-10.601450--3.33
Gandai(Cht)10.00-50631.4017501750-
Surajpur(Cht)10.00-73.263790.30184018403.66
Hunsur(Kar)10.00-37.5377.0011001300-38.55
Hapur(UP)10.00NC37.5015001530-
Raibareilly(UP)9.00-402550.00177017605.36
Devariya(UP)9.00-14.29957.50175017505.42
Bhanupratappur(Cht)8.506.2516.5012001200-
Korar(Cht)8.50-1544.5012001200-
Lormi(Cht)7.60-24.7564.7014501440-
Bharthna(UP)7.0010014.0011001150-41.18
Kota(Raj)6.5018.18100187.2013501300-31.30
Lalganj(UP)6.50-7.142607.4017501750NC
Bhiloda(Guj)6.00-26.8319.0013251450-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)6.00-251222.00181518153.71
Thattanchavady(Pud)5.75-5.751408--
Bhatgaon(Cht)5.00233.33202.50140013503.70
Melaghar(Tri)5.00-16.6741.001650162522.22
Ghiraur(UP)5.00-16.6718.0012401270-
Nawan Shahar(MandiRaho)(Pun)4.40-64.813690.107101225-
Bardewri(Cht)4.30-4.301450-NC
Dudhawa(Cht)4.00-4.001450-NC
Bellary(Kar)4.0033.33324.8014231414-30.48
Richha(UP)4.00-33.33620.5018801840-
Lohardaga(Jha)3.50-12.570.5017551780-
Sandila(UP)3.50NC6546.5017201710-
Amoda(Cht)3.10-3.101450-NC
Mundaragi(Kar)3.00NC1558.0012311365-37.70
Utraula(UP)3.00NC556.9016301630-
Sarona(Cht)2.50-2.501450-NC
Faizabad(UP)2.50-16.67140.8018201820-0.55
Gorakhpur(UP)2.5066.677.0016501660-
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.67103.0016001600-12.33
Pathalgaon(Cht)2.00-80341.0018001600-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)2.00-81.8221963.0021002120-
Chinnasalem(TN)2.00-76.47346.8014351440-40.95
Kallakurichi(TN)2.00-63.641639.9014471430-44.11
Lucknow(UP)2.005.261924.2016201600-12.43
Balrampur(UP)2.00-42.86104.70180018005.88
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC679.1016301630-5.23
Bahraich(UP)1.507.14661.80178017801.71
Jaunpur(UP)1.50114.2926.1017251800NC
Soharatgarh(UP)1.50NC2031.60175017605.11
Utraula(UP)1.50NC37.0018201820-
Sandila(UP)1.50-16.67403.8014101380-
Maduranthagam(TN)1.36-99.69475.61175017509.38
Naanpara(UP)1.20-33.33203.90172517251.47
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC100.0016001650NC
Aklera(Raj)1.0042.86723.7010901040-44.81
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC64.00149014904.34
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)28.00-6.67509.0020052045-28.39
Bangalore(Kar)16.006.671126.0031003100-1.59
Published on July 21, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.