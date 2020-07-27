Cereals Prices

as on : 27-07-2020 02:36:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Barhaj(UP)26.008.332019.2017801780-0.56
Bangalore(Kar)25.0025287.00270027005.88
Bellary(Kar)22.00450627.1028742605-14.06
Charra(UP)15.0087.51062.3015301550-14.04
Aligarh(UP)12.009.091515.5015501550-17.55
Ghaziabad(UP)11.001122.22473.0016251625-
Bangalore(Kar)10.00233.33339.0032003250-5.88
Mathura(UP)10.00-23.08844.0016351635-13.49
Rajkot(Guj)9.00-21.74279.3029052905-0.68
Shamli(UP)8.0014.29708.0016101615-
Vankaner(Guj)6.0071.43102.1029003000-3.33
Rajula(Guj)5.2030088.8024502680-18.95
Bellary(Kar)5.0025261.9014671575-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)5.0040065.5015001500-6.25
Kasganj(UP)5.0025250.60166016601.84
Karvi(UP)5.0066.67261.3016201635-3.86
Firozabad(UP)4.609.52247.3014801490-15.19
Siddhpur(Guj)4.56108.2217.5044275100-
Meerut(UP)3.50-12.570.0016201625-15.63
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)3.00-7655.103155257024.46
Ballia(UP)3.00NC158.001840182510.18
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.5013.64112.2016201620-15.18
Jhijhank(UP)2.5066.6751.7016801700-
Jangipura(UP)2.50-28.57137.80180018004.05
Kota(Raj)2.20-83.0880.9012001275-30.84
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-20417.5017901785-1.38
Kopaganj(UP)2.00-28.5793.1017851780-0.83
Gazipur(UP)2.00-33.33241.90180018004.65
Muskara(UP)2.0033.33256.2015001500-9.64
Mahoba(UP)1.70-32280.90167516600.60
Shikohabad(UP)1.505087.5016351625-12.10
Gorakhpur(UP)1.50-25234.9017751760-
Saharanpur(UP)1.50-25162.0016251620-13.56
Choubepur(UP)1.5015.3818.6017751800-7.07
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC52.002400230033.33
Lucknow(UP)0.80-33.332012.801800180025.87
Maize
Hanagal(Kar)638.001286.968670.0012001800-29.41
Gadarpur(Utr)556.00-84.17128580.001934178837.55
Pipriya(Cht)500.0049001484.0014401455-17.71
Hirekerur(Kar)468.0052419291.0013201330-15.38
Farukhabad(UP)445.00-8.257590.5012001225-35.48
Jahangirabad(UP)300.0071.433994.5011751180-41.83
Gondal(UP)250.00-2.5327645.30163016300.31
Jasvantnagar(UP)200.00251860.0011601175-35.56
Avalurpet'(TN)195.0036.841392.4013651404-16.97
Mohamadabad(UP)180.009.093199.1011501160-32.55
Ujhani(UP)180.00-103609.3011501150-37.84
Sirsaganj(UP)164.50-24.234833.0011001090-42.11
Kasganj(UP)160.00-46.6711712.5011201120-
Kota(Raj)155.00-7.74100843.502350240019.59
Charama(Cht)154.00-35.8311612.70145015257.41
Ammoor(TN)150.03-9.631745.7712151224-30.33
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)149.20463.026631.8011001216-32.10
Bilsi(UP)148.50-41.33989.7011801170-36.22
Jahangirabad(UP)110.00-24.1446916.0023502350-25.40
Dahod(Guj)97.2093.638075.1020002000NC
Honnali(Kar)90.00-47.0619798.0014101420-28.06
Haathras(UP)90.0012.52875.9012001200-35.14
Kasdol(Cht)85.006.255080.0013001300NC
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)77.20109.7854632.5011001190-25.68
Takhatpur(Cht)76.6058.5919436.0015001400NC
Choubepur(UP)67.50-6.91796.3512801250-30.05
Jagraon(Pun)66.70-51.42261.7012001150-31.43
Bangalore(Kar)63.003201272.0015001500-42.31
Madhoganj(UP)60.50NC46119.50175017107.69
Muradabad(UP)55.0010658.5012001230-35.48
Kanker(Cht)50.00-60.78457.1014501450NC
Aligarh(UP)50.002599427.0027002700-23.94
Kalipur(WB)44.00-38.892517.00181518153.71
Madhoganj(UP)42.50-18.276690.0014001425-26.32
Surajpur(Cht)40.0066.673864.30184018403.66
Dudhawa(Cht)39.00-85.62735.70145014501.75
Sorabha(Kar)35.00-723368.0013551300-
Gondal(UP)35.00NC3251.00182018202.25
Buland Shahr(UP)35.0040566.2012801270-32.63
Hardoi(UP)35.00-3056105.00176017607.32
Lakhanpuri(Cht)32.00-8.572430.00145015257.41
Harappana Halli(Kar)32.00-5.886093.0014001420-36.36
Mainpuri(UP)32.006.671228.3012201230-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)32.0023.082330.2011801160-37.89
Boraee(Cht)31.50-31.501450-11.54
Wazirganj(UP)31.00-35.42531.0011301125-
Gandai(Cht)30.00200661.4017501750-
Sitapur(UP)30.00-16.6728871.601660165011.26
Choubepur(UP)28.00-9.681449.14187519007.14
Sarona(Cht)27.50-82.59450.70145014501.75
Narharpur(Cht)26.0044.443068.20145015257.41
Amoda(Cht)22.00-74.57306.0014501450NC
Hapur(UP)22.0046.6786.5014001450-
Nagari(Cht)21.60-21.601350--3.57
Sahiyapur(UP)21.50-28.335134.00175017505.11
Bardewri(Cht)20.00-83.26419.00145014501.75
Charra(UP)20.0033.331075.6011001120-42.86
Gorakhpur(UP)20.008.11592.0017501750-
Hardoi(UP)20.00233.334443.1014501500-28.57
Katghora(Cht)19.90314.58320.4716601815-
Bellary(Kar)19.001800350.8013981416-31.70
Kallakurichi(TN)15.002001668.9014301437-44.77
Narayanpur(Cht)13.40-64.46842.5013001250-
Udaipura(Raj)13.10-59.94492.4018001800NC
Sorabha(Kar)12.00-501865.0016001700-
Khatra(WB)12.009.09232.10181518153.71
Dahod(Guj)11.20-60.282732.8014351435-4.33
Haliyala(Kar)11.00-452970.0016501800NC
Sakri(Cht)10.0011.11662.6014001450NC
Belarbahara(Cht)10.00-10.001350--
Belargaon(Cht)10.00-10.001400-NC
Gattasilli(Cht)10.00-10.001400-7.69
Bangarmau(UP)10.00NC954.6014201425-23.24
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-33.33250.5012501225-34.90
Raibareilly(UP)9.00NC2600.00177517805.65
Akaltara(Cht)8.40-86.79231.8515001460-
Champaknagar(Cht)8.006027835.9014001400-6.67
Modasa(Guj)8.00-58.33132.8012551285-38.02
Khalilabad(UP)7.00-651719.001835182513.27
Nawabganj(UP)7.00-12.5190.60182018207.06
Devariya(UP)7.00-6.67988.50175017505.42
Lalganj(UP)6.00-252634.9017501750NC
Ghaziabad(UP)5.00-33.33350.4015501560-
Ghiraur(UP)5.00-16.6735.6012801270-
Kota(Raj)4.50-97.32100843.5013002400-33.84
Lormi(Cht)4.40-1274.1015001450-
Beawar(Raj)4.40340476.7016501800-24.14
Kudchi(Kar)4.00-801395.0013001300-27.78
Dongargarh(Cht)3.20-90363.0014501605-17.14
Ajuha(UP)3.00NC114.5016001600-12.33
Gorakhpur(UP)2.50-37.513.5016701650-
Utraula(UP)2.00-20565.9016301630-
Naanpara(UP)2.0033.33210.00176017503.53
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-33.33689.10175017501.74
Lucknow(UP)1.60NC1927.4014001620-24.32
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)1.50-2515.301750175018.24
Chinnasalem(TN)1.4040349.2014321420-41.07
Utraula(UP)1.40-12.543.1018201820-
Jaunpur(UP)1.20-2027.30173517250.58
Lohandiguda(Cht)1.00-1.001475--
Devda(Cht)1.00-1.001475--
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00NC20.5016501650-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC103.001900180018.75
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50161.0019501950NC
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC68.00149014904.34
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.70-22.22802.1012601250-8.03
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Bangalore(Kar)21.00-45.003100--
Arasikere(Kar)15.0015.38590.0020002050-28.57
Harappana Halli(Kar)15.004001651.0020002500-12.47
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)1.5050277.1020342087-2.63
Published on July 27, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
