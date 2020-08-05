Cereals Prices

as on : 05-08-2020 01:56:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Bangalore(Kar)19.00-24306.0017002700-39.29
Agra(UP)15.00-11.761116.9016201600-13.37
Achnera(UP)14.00-12.5444.7016001620-12.57
Ghaziabad(UP)11.0010512.9016401630-
Aligarh(UP)10.00251569.5015601550-17.89
Visnagar(Guj)9.70288100.8043021592-13.96
Shamli(UP)9.00-18.18745.0016101600-
Mathura(UP)8.00NC879.0016101635-14.81
Charra(UP)6.00-14.291100.3015501550-15.76
Kasganj(UP)6.00-25278.6016301620-2.40
Karvi(UP)5.50-31.25291.3014851460-10.00
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.20-4.55629.1011561200-37.17
Firozabad(UP)3.80-5264.4015701560-10.03
Jhansi(UP)3.80-5212.50174017355.14
Mahoba(UP)3.80280288.4016401670-1.20
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-70342.0031503200-7.35
Bellary(Kar)3.0050640.1026792458-19.89
Mangrol(Guj)2.8027.2714.1028003000-9.68
Azamgarh(UP)2.2022.22429.0018001800-0.83
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.20-12123.9016101610-14.59
Lalsot(Raj)2.00-60282.7011201151-31.71
Allahabad(UP)2.00NC82.7018001825-1.37
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.00-5072.5015001500-6.25
Saharanpur(UP)1.50-40173.0016101610-15.26
Rura(UP)1.4040241.9014601600-18.89
Dehgam(Guj)1.3085.717.2034023457-
Vankaner(Guj)1.20-80103.3029252900-2.50
Muskara(UP)1.20-20261.5014501500-11.59
Rasda(UP)1.20-40173.0018151810-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC53.002300240027.78
Lucknow(UP)0.90-402017.001750175022.38
Maize
Mandya(Kar)333.00-58.1120833.0016501650-
Gondal(UP)248.00-1.3928892.3016301630-0.91
Farukhabad(UP)160.00-21.959279.5011801200-40.40
Srirangapattana(Kar)110.00-87.853753.00170015009.68
Kasganj(UP)100.00-9.0912582.5010601070-
Khair(UP)100.00251190.0011001150-43.01
Bilsi(UP)98.00-23.444556.7011251130-39.19
Mohamadabad(UP)88.0035.383690.1011601160-33.71
Hasanpur(UP)81.00102.5817.4011001200-
Haathras(UP)80.00NC3205.9012001150-40.00
Lakhimpur(UP)60.00NC83240.001650161026.92
Lakhimpur(UP)60.00-17.811996.0013801370-14.81
Kustagi(Kar)58.0065.71697.0013671300-33.64
Khair(UP)50.002518776.0023502350-27.69
Sirsaganj(UP)45.40-45.955194.7010601060-46.19
Hardoi(UP)45.00-1056430.00175017505.42
Charama(Cht)42.00-73.0812040.7014501450-3.33
Jahangirabad(UP)40.00-72.647352.0023502350-12.15
Gondal(UP)37.0017.463415.0018201820-0.55
Etah(UP)35.00-66.674820.0010601080-44.50
Jahangirabad(UP)35.00-654824.5011701170-41.50
Achnera(UP)34.00NC3316.0022002200-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)32.00-8.572512.2011601160-39.90
Wazirganj(UP)31.0024680.0011101120-
Muradabad(UP)30.00-14.29883.5012001190-31.03
Vellore(TN)29.21-28.95373.3713501350-15.63
Sitapur(UP)28.00-22.2229006.10162016408.00
Gundlupet(Kar)25.002549.0010501175-
Aligarh(UP)25.00-16.6755.0022502250-6.25
Ujhani(UP)25.00-64.293824.3011501150-32.35
Mainpuri(UP)23.50291.671336.8012101215-
Buland Shahr(UP)20.0033.33649.2012001265-39.70
Sahiyapur(UP)20.00-505255.00175017505.42
Hardoi(UP)19.00-68.334602.1013401320-33.00
Bangalore(Kar)16.00-55.561328.0015001500-43.40
Sakri(Cht)15.0050687.6014001400NC
K.R.Nagar(Kar)14.00-68.893208.002150185540.52
Basti(UP)14.00-85.425413.50175017505.42
Salon(UP)14.00133.33732.0016251625-7.67
Narharpur(Cht)13.00-42.223179.7014501450-3.33
Charra(UP)13.00-13.331156.6011301090-41.15
Nanjangud(Kar)12.00NC4192.0016001850-3.03
Khatra(WB)11.00-8.33264.10181518153.71
Narayanpur(Cht)10.30-23.13852.8013001300-
Holenarsipura(Kar)10.00NC1775.0014001400-29.29
Lakhanpuri(Cht)9.00-35.712486.0014501450-3.33
Bangarmau(UP)8.202.5974.8013201400-30.53
Ghaziabad(UP)8.0014.29373.9015401520-
Lalganj(UP)6.5018.182658.8017501750NC
Kalol(Guj)4.00-28.57249.0015001550-3.23
Sorabha(Kar)3.00-84.211916.0017001700-
Atrauli(UP)3.00-40109.0011501120-36.81
Agra(UP)3.00-45.45970.0012101200-37.95
Rura(UP)3.00-251465.6017551755-0.28
Utraula(UP)3.0050568.9016301630-
Lormi(Cht)2.60-40.9176.7015001500-
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.67127.2015801610-14.59
Maduranthagam(TN)2.22-75.74494.45174017008.75
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC166.0019501950NC
Kallakurichi(TN)2.00-33.331684.4014071430-42.85
Faizabad(UP)2.00-20153.8018101810-1.09
Utraula(UP)1.80-1052.4018201820-
Naanpara(UP)1.30-13.33219.2017751760-7.55
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC72.00149014904.34
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.60-25700.6019401990-23.32
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Bangalore(Kar)30.00130.771242.0031003100-1.59
Kadur(Kar)17.00-5.56212.0019001975-
Arasikere(Kar)14.00-78.12752.0019002000-5.00
Kallakurichi(TN)0.60NC3.9021602409-9.05
Vellore(TN)0.56-78.639.623100310024.00
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)3.30371.43286.2020331850-20.15

Published on August 05, 2020
