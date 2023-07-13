Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), will conduct a five-day short-term training programme, ‘Spices and flavours: Current trends in processing, formulations and quality evaluation’, from October 9 to 13.

The training will focus on novel processing methods, and basic aspects of quality analysis and regulatory standards.

The programme will discuss product formulation and optimisation, and sensory qualities and evaluation.

Qualifications and fee

The medium of presentation and interaction for the training programme is English. Knowledge of the subject is essential. The fee is ₹13,000 per participant.

Also read

Spice institute launches online sales portal

Pani Puri consists of a fried disc of dough that is typically filled with boiled chickpeas, a white pea mixture, and sprouts, and then dipped in a tangy and spicy water.

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's beloved street food

Sanjiv Puri, CMD, ITC Ltd

ITC focuses on climate-smart agriculture to boost farmer income, cut emissions

S Nagarajan, principal scientist at CFTRI’s Department of Spices and Flavour Sciences, is the course organiser; Raghunandanan MV is the coordinator of the institute’s short-term courses.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   