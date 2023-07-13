Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), will conduct a five-day short-term training programme, ‘Spices and flavours: Current trends in processing, formulations and quality evaluation’, from October 9 to 13.

The training will focus on novel processing methods, and basic aspects of quality analysis and regulatory standards.

The programme will discuss product formulation and optimisation, and sensory qualities and evaluation.

Qualifications and fee

The medium of presentation and interaction for the training programme is English. Knowledge of the subject is essential. The fee is ₹13,000 per participant.

S Nagarajan, principal scientist at CFTRI’s Department of Spices and Flavour Sciences, is the course organiser; Raghunandanan MV is the coordinator of the institute’s short-term courses.