Chana holds steady

Amid slack and subdued demand, chana ruled stable at Indore’s mandis with chana (kanta) quoted at ₹4,375-4,000 a quintal, chana (desi) at ₹4,300, while chana (vishal) was quoted at ₹4,250-4,300. Chana dal (average) quoted at ₹5,200-5,300, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,400-5,500, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,600-5,700. Dollar chana also ruled flat at ₹5,500-5,800. Our Correspondent