CMFRI to hold buyer-seller meet for farm products from Nov 14 -16

Aimed at avoiding middlemen and connecting primary producers to a wide range of buyers, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) will conduct a buyer-seller meet for food and agriculture products from November 14 to 16. Farmers, farmproducer companies, self-help groups and agri start-ups from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will bring their products at the meet, which is supported by the Nabard.
The meet is also intended to support organic farmers and farm producer groups to popularise their products in the market and to promote safe food products.
Buyers such as major organic shops, grocery stores, super markets, government organisations, co-operative stores, fertilizer dealers and wholesale dealers in agri-aqua-animal industry will attend the meet.
The meet is a unique business opportunity for traders to reach to the primary producers of a range of quality products such as rice, cereals, pulses, vegetable oils, dairy products, egg, meat, fresh fish, vegetables, spices and value added products. It is expected that around 500 food-and-agri products will get business deals during the three-day event.
The sellers will display their products to potential buyers and sell them to the public. In addition, organic manures, other agro-aqua-animal inputs will also be available at the meet.
Only the farmers, farm producer companies, self-help groups and start-ups who are recognised by government agencies such as agriculture universities, agriculture department, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and Nabard will be allowed to sell their products at the meet. The spot registered buyers will be provided time slots and exclusive discussion space to conduct business with the sellers.
The buyer-seller meet is a part of food and agriculture fest to be held at CMFRI in association with the Swadeshi Science Movement from November 14 to 16.
