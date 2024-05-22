To facilitate interaction with major stakeholders on quality management and food safety standards, Coconut Development Board organized one day seminar on prospects and challenges in the coconut oil sector.

Thalath Mahmood, President, Cochin Oil Merchants Association (COMA) in his inaugural address emphasized the need for keeping quality standards in coconut oil production and requested the support of the Board in preventing adulteration of coconut oil.

B. Hanumanthe Gowda, Chief Coconut Development Officer spoke on the need for concentrating on processing, value addition, marketing and export of coconut products for the inclusive growth and sustainable development of the coconut sector.

Officials from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Bureau Standards, Bureau Veritas, National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Regional Analytical Laboratory (RAL) and officials of Coconut Development Board led the seminar.

Representatives from coconut oil manufacturers attended the programme. The meeting provided a venue for sharing advances in technology related to coconut processing and the interaction provided insights into the challenges and constraints faced by the processors which are expected to lead to necessary policy initiatives in the sector.