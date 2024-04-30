Kerala Agricultural University has developed a power-operated coconut dehusking machine for large-scale use.

The university has received a patent for the device, which was designed and developed by Jayan PR (Dean of Faculty, Agriculture Engineering), CP Muhammed (retired dean), Anu Sarath Chandran (MTech student), and Kotiary Bineesh Lal (research assistant).

Jayan said coconut farmers require such machines to dehusk large quantities immediately after harvest, as delays could lead to germination and price loss. Moreover, it helps tide over the acute shortage of workers in the sector, he said.

The husk removed by the machine can be used directly by the coir industry, which is an added advantage, he said.

The machine can handle green and dry coconuts of various sizes and boasts minimal breakage rate, he said. At the trial run, the machine dehusked 500 coconuts per hour without any breakage, he said.

Priced ₹50,000, the machine features a rotary unit enclosed within a stationary unit, which optimises husking. Coconuts enter the unit through a feeding chute and knife-like projections delicately loosen the husk. Counter-rotating rollers then separate the husk from the kernel.

The technology has been transferred to the Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation Limited as part of a marketing initiative and for mass production, Jayan said.