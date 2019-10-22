Coffee Prices

as on : 22-10-2019 12:38:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coffee
Pulpally(Ker)5.00150398.0076007600NC
Published on October 22, 2019
