Coffee Prices

as on : 19-12-2019 07:02:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coffee
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.33490.0076005700NC
Published on December 19, 2019
TOPICS
coffee (commodity)