Coffee Prices

as on : 25-05-2020 01:05:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coffee
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100114.0066006600-13.16
Published on May 25, 2020
TOPICS
coffee (commodity)