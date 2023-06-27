CCL Products, a 28-year-old coffee producer, has crossed the $1-billion mark in market capitalisation.

The company, which registered a turnover of Rs 2,070 crore in 2022-23, is the world’s largest private label manufacturer and the third largest manufacturer of coffee.

“We supply coffee to customers in 100 countries. We are investing Rs 400 crore each in India and Vietnam to increase the production by 22,000 tonnes,” said Challa Srishant, Managing Director, CCL Products.

The company has a production capacity of 55,000 tonnes. It is looking at doubling its market cap in the next five years.

