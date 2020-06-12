Coonoor tea auction prices rise to 3-year high

“Trade is limping back to normalcy in those States and the stock with the traders has depleted with no significant business operation in the last three months. Teas from North India are expensive for many traders due to limited funds at their disposal in the wake of the lockdown. They have increased their purchase at affordable Coonoor auctions, resulting in stronger demand and higher prices,” a trader told BusinessLine.

For the first time in the recent months, strong demand was felt even from States hit hard by Covid-19, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and Punjab, besides the neighbouring states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

With increased volume being sold at a higher price, the overall earnings this week rose to ₹15.94 crore from last week’s ₹12.84 crore, an increase of ₹3.10 crore or as much as 24.14 per cent in just one week.

Importantly, as much as 93.68 per cent of the offer was sold. Compared with last week, the average price rose by ₹7.31 a kg – from ₹99.70 a kg to ₹107.01. Nevertheless, the sale volume increased by 2.02 lakh kg – from 12.88 lakh kg to 14.90 lakh kg.

The previous high was ₹107.47 a kg fetched on March 30, 2017. Besides, this week was the first time the average price crossed ₹100/kg mark since April 2019. This time last year, the average price was ₹93 a kg.

Buoyancy continued at the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association for the second consecutive week, with the average price at Sale 24 that concluded on Friday rising to the three-year high level of ₹107.01 a kg.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!