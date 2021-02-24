Coonoor tea auction volume up 2 lakh kg

A volume of 16.82 lakh kg has been catalogued for sale 8 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday.

This is as much as 2 lakh kg more than the offer for the previous auction.

Of the 16.82 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 15.90 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 92,000 kg orthodox variety. In the leaf tea counter, only 68,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 11.74 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 24,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 4.16 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 12.42 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 4.40 lakh kg, Dust grades.

Three CTC leaf grades – Crosshill Estate Special, Pinewood Estate and Pinewood Premium – topped the entire auctions last week fetching ₹ 300 a kg each.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹ 110-114 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹ 170-203 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹ 115-117 and for the best grades, ₹ 166-225.