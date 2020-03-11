Corteva launches new Brevant rice seeds in India

Corteva Agriscience, agriculture division of DowDupont, on Wednesday said it would make available its hybrid Brevant rice seeds to farmers in India.

According to a company statement, rice farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Chattisgarh will have access to this high-yielding seed range through its distributors in these States. The distribution of these hybrid seeds will be expanded to other rice-growing States later.

“We are committed to serving our farmers by providing more choice through multiple brands and channels. The introduction of this new brand addresses their different growing needs and buying preferences,” KV Subbarao, Corteva Managing Director for South Asia, said in the statement.

This is the second Brevant seed brand that Corteva brings to India. In April last year, the firm launched the Brevant maize seeds across the country.