Cotton Prices

as on : 17-09-2019 01:42:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Surajgarh(Raj)278.0071.6460.0055135375-
Kosikalan(UP)50.00NC480.00522052000.19
Haathras(UP)20.00NC143.10560056504.67
Khair(UP)19.0026.67115.3050005000-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)13.00-27.781745.8047006000-9.98
Oddunchairum(TN)10.00NC100.0056005600-
Jasdan(Guj)3.001001462.00127011008.64
Suratgarh(Raj)3.00-97.8334328.0053515985-1.36
Goluwala(Raj)2.40-207102.105500615013.40
Gangavalli(TN)2.06-72.53182.5652005150-
Thiruppur(TN)1.22-69.1936.2255005500-
Vankaner(Guj)1.10-96.33406.1045005200-14.29
Published on September 17, 2019
