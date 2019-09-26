Cotton Prices

as on : 26-09-2019 10:34:40 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC94.00490048004.26
Published on September 26, 2019
