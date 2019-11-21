Cotton Prices

as on : 21-11-2019 02:42:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Manvi(Kar)824.0046.627594.0048254916-14.19
Surajgarh(Raj)438.0075.211956.0052005200-
Karjan(Guj)212.5072.761261.6045015151-19.64
Goluwala(Raj)153.34-32.4411251.5051005050-7.27
Rajpipla(Guj)125.00247.22863.405250520016.67
Dhoraji(Guj)104.30-0.951613.5049054830-12.88
Maur(Pun)95.0072.73742.0050505140-
Thandla(MP)68.22-6.552635.2363006500-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)51.0037.841884.8052005200-8.77
Khedbrahma(Guj)50.00-66.673895.0044924427-19.89
Bagasara(Guj)49.30240255.00453547757.21
Dhandhuka(Guj)46.50-47.161041.8046804395-20.81
Chotila(Guj)19.00-9.52732.7651004500-8.11
Khair(UP)18.00-40443.8047504800-15.18
Balasinor(Guj)15.9067.3764.0044505150-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)13.40-26.804750-16.56
Haathras(UP)3.00NC359.60560054009.80
Bhanvad(Guj)2.00NC75.1245004500-10.00
Kosamba(Vankal)(Guj)1.50-3.005200--
Gooti(AP)1.00NC12.0044504900-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC103.0042004400-16.00
Dindigul(TN)1.00-66.6714.985250525023.53
Published on November 21, 2019
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)