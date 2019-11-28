Cotton Prices

as on : 28-11-2019 03:45:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)802.00-57.6894406.0049805005-9.95
Rajkot(Guj)620.00-11.4314176.0048504900-14.91
Manvi(Kar)526.00-36.178646.0049164825-12.57
Amreli(Guj)442.00758.251576.4049456400-16.89
Savner(Mah)230.00-460.005000-2.56
Bodeli(Guj)226.2936.325759.2848004800-13.51
Goluwala(Raj)223.48-35.3213085.6051105000-7.09
Chitradurga(Kar)200.0011.73579.0055174524-
Surajgarh(Raj)198.00-54.7912352.0052105200-
Becharaji(Guj)179.001690428.0047624270-15.34
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)169.00223.323261.5448004350-12.33
Pulgaon(Mah)166.00-332.005400-10.88
Sindhanur(Kar)165.001169.23959.005000505021.95
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)154.8661.042631.2648004800-11.29
Kadi(Kadi cotton Yard)(Guj)140.00-12.51050.0050005000-13.04
Kille Dharur(Mah)132.003.94518.0051035058-
Dhoraji(Guj)130.1015.342099.3049554955-10.40
Rajpipla(Guj)125.0011.111543.405225520016.11
Haveri(Kar)101.001920243.0050605700-8.83
Bijay Nagar(Raj)70.00-12.52304.8051005100-10.53
Dhandhuka(Guj)62.1033.551166.0045904680-22.34
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)36.1639.291329.4548004800-12.33
Thara(Guj)33.00-66.004680--
Jhabua(MP)30.4033.33305.9060005500-
Kottur(Kar)23.00-46.004322-11.42
Bhadrawati(Mah)22.00-55.1343.0050505100-11.45
Chotila(Guj)20.00-9.09906.7651005100-8.11
Limdi(Guj)19.005.56234.6048504875-17.35
Dhrol(Guj)18.80-49.46156.1045604115-7.41
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)16.6023.8860.004585475012.52
Chimur(Mah)15.00-30.005080--
Modasa(Guj)10.30373.2042504150-24.11
Nargunda(Kar)10.00-80.39167.0047944880-16.83
Gadag(Kar)9.008034.0045494926-7.16
Haathras(UP)9.00157.14392.60530055003.92
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)7.20-14.404537--
Kinwat(Mah)6.00-84.62396.0049654200-13.20
Kapadvanj(Guj)5.002552.2043753700-
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)4.505022.0038504025-29.68
Gooti(AP)1.00NC16.0046504750-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC111.0044004400-10.20
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)0.60-606.6051005200-
Published on November 28, 2019
