Cotton Prices

as on : 05-12-2019 03:14:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)1840.00-9.27108874.0049604980-7.20
Goluwala(Raj)633.00178.4915913.0250505000-8.03
Kille Dharur(Mah)558.0021.043636.0050495049-
Babra(Guj)320.00-640.004875--
Dhandhuka(Guj)291.00-14.032547.0050004850-10.15
Surajgarh(Raj)175.00-13.3713106.0051505150-
Thandla(MP)162.11-685025.2362006200-
Partur(Mah)141.0019.49400.005000525025.00
Bodeli(Guj)123.62-54.497531.7848004800-11.52
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)121.17149.423751.0847004800-13.36
Rajpipla(Guj)114.001.792464.405225522516.11
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)103.94-14.613300.3845004800-16.67
Alwar(Raj)101.70-203.405050--
Bijay Nagar(Raj)90.00-14.292818.8051005100-8.93
Malout(Pun)83.20-8.07818.4050055115-8.08
Dhoraji(Guj)79.70-15.662447.7049554880-9.17
Palitana(Guj)74.001750172.0044505175-17.59
Thara(Guj)63.6092.73193.2047554680-
Rajula(Guj)58.00-22.67934.1047154740-18.40
Bagasara(Guj)51.304.06357.604705453511.23
Limdi(Guj)40.0037.93410.6049104930-16.33
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)30.65-26.291501.2748504800-10.60
Bhadrawati(Mah)26.0036.84461.0049735020-10.61
Chotila(Guj)24.5013.951088.7651005100-2.86
Jhabua(MP)20.70-27.72404.5862506150-
Dhansura(Guj)20.00-16.67197.0046004600-16.67
Modasa(Guj)15.00NC133.2042004200-18.84
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)11.6023.4102.004630475513.62
Chimur(Mah)11.00-26.6752.0050505080-
Balasinor(Guj)5.50-30.3890.8047504750-
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)5.50-35.2950.0041503950-19.02
Haathras(UP)4.00-33.33429.00540053004.85
Gangapur(Raj)3.90-78.92140.3046805150-10.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC119.0046004600-6.12
Published on December 05, 2019
