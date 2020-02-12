Cotton Prices

as on : 12-02-2020 11:26:03 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Gangakhed(Mah)571.00-571.005450--
Rajpipla(Guj)105.00NC3973.30520052000.97
Halvad(Guj)59.800.174527.5050005000-7.83
Dhoraji(Guj)28.606.322000.2049305005-7.94
Chotila(Guj)25.00-465.634950--7.48
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00-33.3355.00485048501.04
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC54.0048004600-4.00
Published on February 12, 2020
cotton (commodity)