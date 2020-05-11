Cotton Prices

as on : 11-05-2020 12:11:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Bodeli(Guj)156.852.8115228.0754005400-10.00
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)125.469.547426.2954005400-10.00
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)98.08-4.243503.2054005400-10.00
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)85.47-10.276361.0554005400-10.00
Visnagar(Guj)33.70-42.88878.4036954195-28.42
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC79.0030004100-40.00
Gogamba(Guj)0.80NC5.3028504850-37.36
Published on May 11, 2020
