Cotton Prices

as on : 20-05-2020 11:56:43 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Bodeli(Guj)285.001416445.1354005400-10.00
Goluwala(Raj)220.30102.118262.2554055405-12.11
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)198.63102.648314.2754005400-10.00
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)29.74-47.186668.2154005400-10.00
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)18.69-64.423773.4954005400-10.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC85.0035002800-30.00
Published on May 20, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.