Cotton Prices

as on : 10-06-2020 03:58:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Thiruvarur(TN)233.60-233.604224--
Rajkot(Guj)160.00-3612719.0043254460-26.07
Raichur(Kar)123.00-123.004600--
Gadag(Kar)40.00-61.003787--28.24
Halvad(Guj)30.80-1.534702.8837504250-38.27
Nargunda(Kar)18.00-47.061792.0041593600-3.53
Sindhanur(Kar)17.0088.891778.0037003600-28.85
Bodeli(Guj)14.00-85.2617607.2650005400-6.54
Gangavalli(TN)9.73-40.49134.5845503450-23.53
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)9.509.28920.9440005400-33.33
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)8.50-3.417192.9640005400-33.33
Savarkundla(Guj)8.00601165.003750375080.72
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)7.00-48.944288.1650005400-16.67
Siddhpur(Guj)1.70-57.07379.6637153402-36.79
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC93.0042004000-20.75
Published on June 10, 2020
