Cotton Prices

as on : 30-07-2020 05:49:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Thiruvarur(TN)419.02-26.151220.0547584920-
Anthiyur(TN)300.2835.111135.9341894259-
Rajkot(Guj)255.00-2.6715360.5043004250-28.81
Botad(Haddad)(Guj)158.10-7.386623.1041254135-32.71
Santhesargur(Kar)141.00-22.95779.0040116292-
Raichur(Kar)17.0088.89209.0045004500-
Vankaner(Guj)12.00-40497.0036253750-30.29
Sindhanur(Kar)9.00-89.771997.0043003700-17.31
Rajula(Guj)6.5058.54966.1036633630-34.62
Dhrol(Guj)5.20-11.86746.2034753395-36.06
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC108.0042004500-12.50
Published on July 30, 2020
