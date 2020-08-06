Cotton Prices

as on : 06-08-2020 03:53:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Rajkot(Guj)260.00116.6715740.5040204425-33.00
Anthiyur(TN)237.80-20.811373.7342594189-
Jasdan(Guj)10.00-82.142026.0041004000-31.67
Sindhanur(Kar)10.0011.112016.0043004300-17.31
Rajula(Guj)5.00-23.08971.1032533663-41.94
Savarkundla(Guj)3.50-61.111291.0039583950-29.95
Dhrol(Guj)1.20-29.41751.6031003115-42.96
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC111.0036004600-21.74

