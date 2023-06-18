Even as farmers are getting ready for the kharif sowings, prices of cottonseed have gone up by 50-100 per cent over the MRP of ₹850 a packet (450 gm each), owing to a steep fall in the seed production last year due to heavy rains, in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Reports suggest that though there are about 15 seed brands available in the market, the top-4-5 brands are in huge demand every year for their good germination levels and ability to withstand dry spells.

M Prabhakara Rao, President of the National Seed Association of India, agrees to the fall in seed production. “Last year, there were untimely and heavy rains during the seed production phase. This has hit the seed production,” he said.

Total demand

The total demand for cottonseed in the country for the current market season is pegged at 4.5 crore packets. Of this, the North and Maharashtra markets account for about 45-50 per cent, followed by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with about 60-70 lakh packets.

Prabhakara Rao says the inventory was good enough to meet the total requirement.

“But the issue is the availability of top 4-5 brands that are in huge demand. As these brands are not in short supply farmers are paying a premium, over and above the MRP,” Jaipal, a farmer from Mahboobabad district, told businessline.

Farmers are expected to increase the cotton area in the backdrop of good prices last year. Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University pegged the rates at ₹7,000-7,500 a quintal this year.

The fiber crop was grown in 127 lakh hectares in 2022-23 as against 118.56 lakh ha in the previous year. Maharashtra topped the charts with a cotton acreage of 42 lakh ha followed by Gujarat (25.49 lakh ha), Telangana (20.23 lakh ha), Karnataka (8.21 lakh ha), and Rajasthan (6.83 lakh ha).

The country produced 341.91 lakh bales (at 170 kg a bale) of cotton production reported in 2022-23 as against 312 lakh bales last year.

Seed availability

Mithun Chand, Executive Director of Kaver Seeds, too said, “Production was severely hit and germination percentages were low for the industry. But I see no problem for the seeds for this year because almost all companies have carry forward stocks,” he said.

But he said he’s worried about the availability of the seed for the next kharif season. “I’m not worried about this year as the seed has been positioned (in the respective markets) well,” he said.

“I’m worried about the seed availability for the next season. But the inventory will be zero with the industry after the current marketing season as carryover stocks will compensate for the shortfall in the production. The seed crop is yet to take off well this year because of the delay in rains,” he said.

Unlike in other crops like maize, seed production in cotton happens along with the season. This means the seeds produced this season would be processed and sold in the next kharif season.