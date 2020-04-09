CTTA wants to resume tea auction, seeks clarification

The show must go on: JMD of UFO Moviez
Right now there is bread on the table for employees, the butter has been taken away
Expressing the desire to resume the tea auctions, the Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) has appealed to Supriya Sahu, the Monitoring Officer of Tamil Nadu Government for The Nilgiris district, for necessary guidance and co-ordination with Centre, State, Tea Board and other agencies.
“A delegation of our eight committee members covering the sellers, buyers and brokers, led by our Chairman Jatin Dani, called on Supriya Sahu and explained the problems faced by the different sections of the trade to resume operations following the permission granted to the tea industry and trade”, CTTA Vice Chairman L Vairavan told BusinessLine.
“Our principal concern is the normalising of the transport of teas, both inter-state and intra-state, because warehouses contend that teas bought from Sale No: 9 held on February 28 are yet to be moved out”, he said.
“We have sought clarity on the documents to be carried by transporters when they move teas”, he disclosed.
Besides, the CTTA has sought resuming the courier and postal services as buyers are unable to send samples to their principals based in other states. Also, with the offices of upcountry buyers also remaining closed, the CTTA wants guidelines from the Tea Board for their resumption.
The CTTA has also sought clarity on obtaining long term passes from district administration for the movement of the staff members of the buyers, sellers, auctioneers, warehouses and transporters as also export associations situated in Coimbatore.
“In addition to the movement of tea, we have sought clarity on the documents required for transporting green leaf from small growers and collection agents to the factory”, Vairavan observed.
Since our teas are stored in the designated warehouses in Coonoor, Mettupalayam and Coimbatore, we have sought guidelines for their functioning as well including to the trade unions of loading and unloading workers, he said.
“Also, we need guidelines to reopen ancillary and allied activities including packing bags, firewood or coal fuel supply, machine and lathe workshop”, he added.
Right now there is bread on the table for employees, the butter has been taken away
Diversity strategy is the secret sauce to profitability of workplaces — and it can be a veritable two-minute ...
Trust generates psychological safety and can be the basis for a new beginning
KR Shyam Sundar offers suggestions to prevent potential unrest arising out of the escalating unemployment ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
My wife (32) and I (35) invest ₹36,000 per month in SIPs. Following is the portfolio. All are direct-growth ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...