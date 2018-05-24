Customs duty hike, weak rupee may stop wheat imports

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
A weakening rupee against the dollar, coupled with the latest increase in import duty at 30 per cent will put an end to the cheap inflow of wheat in the year ahead.
The Government issued a notification on Wednesday increasing the import duty on wheat to 30 per cent from the earlier 20 per cent to curb cheaper imports.
As a result, wheat prices have firmed up marginally in both spot and futures market. "Imports will be totally ruled out for now," a Southern miller said. "Even at 20 per cent duty, there were hardly any imports since April this year.
With the fall in rupee against the dollar and the hike in duty, imports will totally stop," the miller said. The rupee has declined by five per cent from the beginning of April till date.
Last fiscal, Indian wheat imports stood at around 1.5 millon tonnes, down the previous year's 5.5 million tonne. Bulk of the imports were made by mills in the South from countries such as Australia and the Black Sea region, mainly Ukraine.
The Agriculture Ministry has forecast a wheat output at 98.6 million tonnes this year.
Harvest is almost complete, while procurement is still going on in states such as UP, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.
The government agencies have progressively purchased about 33.63 million tonnes of the total market arrivals of around 36.14 million tonnes.
The procurement has exceeded the targeted levels in Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.
In Uttar Pradesh, the largest wheat producing state, the average daily procurement has been hovering around one lakh tonnes.
The Government agencies in UP, have so far procured 3.8 million tonnes of the market arrivals of 4.48 million tonnes.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
SBI (₹273.9) SBI was largely trading flat through the week within the ₹268 and ₹275 range. The biggest rally ...
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor