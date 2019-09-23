Cyclone 'Hikaa' develops in Arabian Sea, may head towards Oman

India Met Department (IMD) has declared cyclone 'Hikaa' this (Monday) morning about 500 km West-South-West of Veraval (Gujarat), 430 km South-South-West of Karachi (Pakistan), and 760 km East-South-East of Masirah (Oman).

It is expected to move nearly westwards and reach Oman coast by early Wednesday morning, during which it is likely to intensify further and weaken gradually after that.

Gujarat Safe

Gale winds with speeds reaching up to 70 km/hr and gusting to 80 km/hr may prevail over North-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea for today.

'Rough' to 'very rough' sea conditions (wave heights between 8ft to 20ft) may prevail along and off the Gujarat coast, North-West and adjoining West-Central Arabian Sea.

'High sea' are forecast over North-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

According to the Directorate-General of Oman, numerical weather predictions indicate a gradual weakening of the system while approaching the coastal areas of the Sultanate.

It is also expected that Southern Al Sharqiya and Al Wusta to be affected by a direct hit beginning from tomorrow (Tuesday) with isolated heavy rain and wind speeds ranging from 25 and 35 knots.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also forecast the formation of a fresh low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal on the other side of the peninsula by tomorrow (Tuesday).

Fresh Bay 'low'

Under its influence, it sees scope for increase in rainfall activity likely over North Odisha and rain-scarce plains of Bengal from Wednesday.

A preparatory cyclonic circulation over West-Central Bay of Bengal off the North Andhra Pradesh coast would bring fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Rayalaseema, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Interior Karnataka on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But North-West, Central and North-East India would likely witness subdued conditions given the approaching conditions conducive for monsoon withdrawal.

An extended outlook from September 28 to 30 (by when the monsoon typicallly ends) said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over Central Bengal and South India.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely to occur over rest of the country except over West Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and interior Maharashtra where isolated rain is expected.

Meanwhile, a detailed outlook for Monday said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Telangana, Rayalaseema and interior Karnataka.

Withdrawal prospects

Heavy rains are forecast for East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning have been warned of over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Cyclones in the Arabian Sea during September are generally known to hasten the exit of the monsoon since associated flows tend to weaken during the month.

But it might not be the case just yet this year with the Bay promising to compensate, according to an outlook of the Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Service.

The Bay and India's East Coast would remain active during the rest of September and into early October, with at least one significant low-pressure area being forecast to develop there.

The IMD too agrees, though not necessarily with respect to the strength of the sea-based rain-driving systems, two of which are expected to be generated during the next week or two.