Dairy manufacturer Sapins aims ₹100 crore biz, launches new products

Sapins, a leading dairy manufacturer in Kerala, has set a target of achieving ₹100 crore in 2022-23 on the back of launching news products.
The company has also plans to launch flavoured yoghurts, dairy beverages and ice creams in 2022, said Gigi Thomas, Managing Director, Sapins Farm Products.
It has unveiled a new corporate identity sporting a youthful, fresh look and has launched a bouquet of new products in new packaging designs. The new corporate identity and products were launched by cine artist Anu Sithara, the brand ambassador of Sapins.
The new products launched include milk in recyclable glass bottles, set curd in tubs, salted and unsalted table butter, fresh Malai paneer, palada pradhaman and Danedar cow's ghee.
Gigi Thomas said the new products are introduced in line with the market\s evolving requirements. Milk in recyclable glass bottles is our giant leap towards a clean environment while set curd is launched to cater to the growing demand from the new generation.
Along with the new products and new look, the brand has also launched social and environmental initiatives. The company has increased the number of women employees at all levels. Even earlier, our ratio was in favour of women at 60:40 and currently, it has even crossed 70:30 with more recruitment across production, sales, customer care, admin and HR.”
Sapins Dairy has been operational since 2010. The company set up its major plant at Kizhakambalam near Kochi in 2014 to process 50,000 litres of milk every day. The unit has the most-modern production lines with separate capacities for curd, ghee , paneer and butter and four milk variants. Sapins has also adopted a cluster of villages around Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu.
