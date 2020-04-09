Dakshina Kannada co-op procures rubber to support growers amidst lockdown crisis

A Dakshina Kannada-based cooperative has come forward to procure rubber from its members to help them tide over the situations arising out of the lockdown.

Shridhar Bhide, President of Belthangady Taluk Rubber Growers’ Marketing and Processing Cooperative Society Ltd, told BusinessLine that many of its members with marginal and small holdings are dependent on rubber for their livelihood. In such a situation, it is the duty of the cooperative to support them during the hour of crisis.

Considering this, the cooperative had sought permissions to procure rubber from its members. The Assistant Commissioner of Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district has given permission to procure rubber at the head office of the cooperative at Ujire and at its branch in Guruvayanakere village in the district. The procurement began on Thursday.

To maintain social distancing at the time of procurement, the authorities have given permission to buy rubber from a total of 50 members between 9 am and 12 noon in a day. The member is allowed to sell around 100 kg.

Though the rubber market is not operating due to the nationwide lockdown, the cooperative took this decision to buy the commodity to protect the interests of its members, who need money at this juncture, Bhide said, adding that probably his society is the only society to buy rubber in Karnataka at this point of time.

Price of procurement

Asked about the price of procurement, he said the cooperative will buy at the price that was prevailing at the time of the closure of the markets due to lockdown. It had procured rubber in the range of ₹115-120 a kg prior to the implementation of the lockdown.