Dakshina Kannada co-op procures rubber to support growers amidst lockdown crisis

The show must go on: JMD of UFO Moviez
Right now there is bread on the table for employees, the butter has been taken away
A Dakshina Kannada-based cooperative has come forward to procure rubber from its members to help them tide over the situations arising out of the lockdown.
Shridhar Bhide, President of Belthangady Taluk Rubber Growers’ Marketing and Processing Cooperative Society Ltd, told BusinessLine that many of its members with marginal and small holdings are dependent on rubber for their livelihood. In such a situation, it is the duty of the cooperative to support them during the hour of crisis.
Considering this, the cooperative had sought permissions to procure rubber from its members. The Assistant Commissioner of Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district has given permission to procure rubber at the head office of the cooperative at Ujire and at its branch in Guruvayanakere village in the district. The procurement began on Thursday.
To maintain social distancing at the time of procurement, the authorities have given permission to buy rubber from a total of 50 members between 9 am and 12 noon in a day. The member is allowed to sell around 100 kg.
Though the rubber market is not operating due to the nationwide lockdown, the cooperative took this decision to buy the commodity to protect the interests of its members, who need money at this juncture, Bhide said, adding that probably his society is the only society to buy rubber in Karnataka at this point of time.
Asked about the price of procurement, he said the cooperative will buy at the price that was prevailing at the time of the closure of the markets due to lockdown. It had procured rubber in the range of ₹115-120 a kg prior to the implementation of the lockdown.
Right now there is bread on the table for employees, the butter has been taken away
Diversity strategy is the secret sauce to profitability of workplaces — and it can be a veritable two-minute ...
Trust generates psychological safety and can be the basis for a new beginning
KR Shyam Sundar offers suggestions to prevent potential unrest arising out of the escalating unemployment ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
My wife (32) and I (35) invest ₹36,000 per month in SIPs. Following is the portfolio. All are direct-growth ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...