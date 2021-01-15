Dhunseri Tea ‘concludes’ deal for sale of Khetojan Tea Estate

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd has completed the “execution” of agreement of sale of Khetojan Tea Estate with Shyam Khetojan Tea Company for a consideration of ₹6.60 crore.

According to a stock market notification, Dhunseri said, “the deal has been concluded” post receipt of full consideration.

The company had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Shyam Khetojan Tea Company, a partnership firm, on September 24 last year, for sale of the tea estate.

The estate was sold as a “going concern” and on an “as is, where is” basis for ₹6.60 crore, a previous stock market notification said.