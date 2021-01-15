Agri Business

Dhunseri Tea ‘concludes’ deal for sale of Khetojan Tea Estate

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on January 15, 2021 Published on January 15, 2021

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd has completed the “execution” of agreement of sale of Khetojan Tea Estate with Shyam Khetojan Tea Company for a consideration of ₹6.60 crore.

According to a stock market notification, Dhunseri said, “the deal has been concluded” post receipt of full consideration.

The company had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Shyam Khetojan Tea Company, a partnership firm, on September 24 last year, for sale of the tea estate.

The estate was sold as a “going concern” and on an “as is, where is” basis for ₹6.60 crore, a previous stock market notification said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 15, 2021
tea (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.