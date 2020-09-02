Dip in turmeric arrivals

The arrival of turmeric in today's market was low. “For the third successive day, arrival of turmeric for sale to the four markets was decreased. Around 1,834 bags of turmeric arrived, but sale was maintained at 65 per cent. The buyer traders, though not receiving fresh upcountry demand, are buying a good number of turmeric bags for their local demand from the masala firms and turmeric powder grinding units. Only medium quality turmeric was available for sale”, said R.K.V. Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

He said the second turmeric season has commenced now and the farmers, due to their agricultural operations, brought limited quantity of turmeric for sale. Also the farmers are expecting increased price for their commodity during the second season hence may have brought very limited quantity of for sale.

The traders said that they are waiting for the second season demand from some North Indian towns, when they said they may quote increased prices and purchase good quantities of turmeric.

The price of the turmeric at the Turmeric Futures was shown a decrease of Rs. 60 a kilogram on Wednesday. This decrease has not reflected in local buying, as the arrived turmeric is only medium quality turmeric, ever inferior to Tuesday arrival. So they quoted slightly decreased price for both varieties of turmeric.

After two days of zero arrival, Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Society had 137 turmeric bags for sale and all were sold.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard the finger turmeric was sold at Rs. 5,199 to Rs.6,299 a quintal, the root variety was sold at Rs.4,659 to Rs.5,724 a quintal. Of 902 bags that arrived, 533 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at Rs4,905 to Rs.5,989 a quintal, root variety was sold at Rs.4799 to Rs.5,855 a quintal. Of 384 bags, 316 bags were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at Rs.4,899 to Rs.6,050 a quintal, the root variety was sold at Rs.4,599 to Rs.5,989 a quintal. All 411 bags were sold.